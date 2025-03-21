High-Speed Justice: Three Anti-Tesla 'Terrorists' Hit With Federal Charges

Amid a rising, international wave of deranged leftists damaging and destroying Tesla vehicles and charging stations as a crude means of lashing out at Trump advisor and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, people accused of anti-Tesla violence in three different states have been hit with federal charges.

An ATF investigator examines a torched Tesla Cybertruck at a Seattle store (Lindsey Wasson/AP via ABC News)

“The days of committing crimes without consequence have ended,” said Attorney General Pamela Bondi. “Let this be a warning: if you join this wave of domestic terrorism against Tesla properties, the Department of Justice will put you behind bars.” If found guilty, they face charges that have minimum penalties of 5 years in prison, with maximum 20-year sentences.

The Department of Justice has not yet named the alleged villains, but, in a Thursday press release, the DOJ described the criminal acts they're accused of perpetrating in Oregon, Colorado and South Carolina:

One defendant...armed with a suppressed AR-15 rifle, was arrested after throwing approximately eight Molotov cocktails at a Tesla dealership located in Salem, Oregon.

located in Salem, Oregon. Another was arrested in Loveland, Colorado after attempting to light Teslas on fire with Molotov cocktails . The defendant was later found in possession of materials used to produce additional incendiary weapons.

. The defendant was later found in possession of materials used to produce additional incendiary weapons. In Charleston, South Carolina, a third defendant wrote profane messages against President Trump around Tesla charging stations before lighting the charging stations on fire with Molotov cocktails.

While the charges represent a welcome development, there are many more criminals still at large, such as a black-clad arsonist who spray-painted RESIST on the doors of a Las Vegas Tesla Collision Center in the early hours of Tuesday morning before setting two cars ablaze and shooting three more with a firearm.

DEVELOPING: Video provided to the Review-Journal shows several @Tesla vehicles engulfed in flames after Las Vegas police say they were set on fire by an individual early Tuesday morning.

Hatred of Trump and Musk crosses international borders; so too has anti-Tesla violence. In one of the largest attacks yet, upwards of 80 vehicles at an Ontario Tesla service center suffered damage that included deep scratches and punctured tires. On Thursday, Musk said security at Tesla outlets has been bolstered, in part by activating "Sentry Mode" on all Teslas that are parked at them. Sentry Mode uses the vehicle's external cameras to detect suspicious activity and record video of what's happening.

Sentry Mode has already helped many Tesla vehicle-owners capture vandals in the act. San Jose police arrested this man who was recorded keying a Tesla in a Costco parking lot last week. "Our residents can’t be held accountable for something Elon Musk is doing 3,000 miles away," said San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan.

This man was reportedly arrested on a Class 6 criminal mischief felony charge after keying a Tesla at a Crunch Fitness in Fort Collins, Colorado:

This guy keyed a Tesla at a gym in Colorado and just got arrested and charged with a felony.



Here's another sociopath using a less destructive yet repulsive form of attack; there's no indication he's faced consequences yet:

EXCLUSIVE — Another radical leftist was caught on Tesla Sentry Mode, this time throwing his dogs feces at a parked Cybertruck in St. Petersburg, FL.



The wave of violence has Tesla dealerships and individual vehicle owners on edge, with law enforcement eager to put the hammer down on the perpetrators. Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier is among officials around the country pushing for arrests. "If you are a law enforcement officer in Florida and you interfere with somebody and prevent them from hurting a Tesla — come find me and I'm gonna try to get you a pay raise and a promotion," he told Fox News on Thursday morning.

As the sick, leftist spectacle unfolds, things are likely to get worse before they get better. As we detailed on Thursday, a George Soros-funded non-profit is getting ready to fan the flames. Here's how Robby Starbuck broke it down on X:

Over the next few days you're going to see an organized progressional protest effort at Tesla stores put together by a group called Indivisible. They're calling these 'Tesla takedown' events and they're doing it in the midst of a domestic terror spree targeting Tesla and Tesla owners. They have these planned across the entire country...The Indivisible founders are Ezra Levin and his wife Leah Greenberg. They became 'resistance' figures during Trump's first term...There's reportedly even a form protest leaders can fill out to receive "reimbursement" payments for their protests.

While Bondi and others have reasonably characterized the violence as "domestic terrorism," there's no indication that terrorism charges have been filed agains the three people described in Thursday's DOJ announcement. That's because, believe it or not, there's no stand-alone federal domestic terrorism law; however, more than 30 states have laws addressing domestic terror.

People that get caught sabotaging Teslas will stand a very good chance of going to jail for up to twenty years, and that includes the funders. WE ARE LOOKING FOR YOU!!!



While there's some debate over whether that label applies to the anti-Tesla violence, Bruce Hoffman, senior fellow for counterterrorism and homeland security at the Council on Foreign Relations, has no doubt: "It's absolutely domestic terrorism," he told NPR. "I know that may discomfort many people. But vandalism is a crime that if it's committed with a political motive, can certainly be defined as terrorism."

Whatever the specific charges, here's hoping for a deluge of state, local and federal indictments pouring down from sea to shining sea.

