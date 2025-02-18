Hochul Scrambles To Oust Adams After NYC Mayor Starts Working With Trump

If a Democrat in power jumps off the Democrat plantation, they better watch their back.

Case in point, NY Mayor Eric Adams - who earned himself an FBI raid by the Biden DOJ after he began speaking out about illegal immigration wrecking the Big Apple.

Fast forward to Trump winning the 2024 election, and Adams has pledged to work with the new administration on their efforts to round up and deport illegals - while the Trump DOJ has moved to dismiss Biden's obvious lawfare against him.

This, in turn, has New York Governor Kathy Hochul (D) on the warpath to boot Adams from office, claiming she has "serious questions" about the future of Adams' administration.

"Overturning the will of the voters is a serious step that should not be taken lightly," Hochul said. "That said, the alleged conduct at City Hall that has been reported over the past two weeks is troubling and cannot be ignored."

Calls for Adams to leave office intensified a week after a top official at the President Donald Trump’s Justice Department directed federal prosecutors in Manhattan to drop their pending bribery case. The DOJ has left open the possibility that charges could be refiled, sparking concern that the mayor is now beholden to the Republican president — who remains deeply unpopular with city Democrats. -Bloomberg

On Tuesday, Hochul called a meeting at her Manhattan office with key city leaders to discuss a 'path forward,' after four top deputies said they were resigning on Monday, and the speaker of the City Council called for Adams to step down.

"This administration no longer has the ability to effectively govern with Eric Adams as mayor," said NY Speaker Adams (no relation) in a Monday statement, adding that the Mayor's actions have led to "months of instability."

Meanwhile, Adams is meeting with notable city leaders, including the 'Reverend' Al Sharpton, Queens Borough President Donovan Richards, City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams and Comptroller Brad Lander, according to Bloomberg.

Early indications from the meetings suggest that Hochul, a fellow Democrat, will hold off on making a decision about Adams until after a hearing in federal court Wednesday over the Justice Department’s request to dismiss bribery charges against the mayor. Hochul has called allegations of a potential “quid pro quo” between Adams and the Trump administration “extremely concerning and serious.” ... Adding to the pressure on Adams, US House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries plans to talk to Hochul in the next few days about the situation unfolding at City Hall, according to spokesman Andy Eichar. -Bloomberg

"We’re going to wait to see what the judge says tomorrow so that we do not set a precedent," Sharpton said after a Tuesday meeting with Hochul.

* * *

