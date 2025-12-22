Holy Awakening Gains Momentum As Biblical 'David' Film Soars At Box Office

A revival appears to be taking shape in the US, with a noticeable resurgence of religious interest among young men and women that emerged during President Trump's "America First" campaign and intensified following the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

In our "Is A Holy Awakening Unfolding Across America" report in mid-October, we cited numerous research firms that showed Christian media content - from Bible sales to religious smartphone app downloads, and even Spotify streams - indicated that consumer behavior was gravitating toward revival.

The latest sign the revival has gained momentum through the fall into winter - around the Christmas holiday season - is new data from Box Office Mojo showing that independent faith-based studio Angel Studios' new animated biblical movie David is a blockbuster hit.

David is the second animated release by Angel Studios in 2025, following the spring theatrical hit The King of Kings, featuring Pierce Brosnan.

From December 19 to 21, Mojo's data showed that David was in 3,118 theaters and earned $22 million over the weekend, placing it in the number two spot, just behind Avatar: Fire and Ash.

This is impressive, given that this animated Bible story beat out Lionsgate's The Housemaid and Paramount's The SpongeBob Movie, as well as other films this past weekend.

Angel Studios was put on the map in 2023 after its film Sound of Freedom became a massive independent hit, grossing over $250 million worldwide on a tiny budget and becoming one of the most successful independent films ever.

Rob Schneider revealed last week that there was controversy in Hollywood, as major studios told movie theaters to "limit the number of screens" for Angel's new film.

A revival in America is not surprising, given that Christianity has played a crucial role in shaping the nation's moral framework.

The country has seen Democrats and their soulless globalist cult crucify Christianity, demonize white men, and inject nation-killing policies, such as open borders, defund the police, DEI, social and criminal justice reforms, that have done nothing but backfire spectacularly. Now, citizens are standing up to globalists, more or less, their pocketbooks are - boycotting their retail shops and far-left media outlets they perceive as being filled with hate, woke propaganda, and endless streams of misinformation. Amid all of this, Angel Studios rises to the top.