"Holy Sh!t. Pun Intended": Sequoia Partner Shaun Maguire Reveals Hunter Biden's "Book Of Poop Art"

Let's start with a comment from the X account Autism Capital: "Holy shit. Pun intended."

The remark was in response to Sequoia partner Shaun Maguire's post, which included an image of what he claims is Hunter Biden's book of literal "poop art."

"Hunter's lawyers have been denying this happened," Maguire said.

For context, Maguire revealed on Sunday that Hunter owed his family $300,000 in back rent for a rental in Venice, California, from 2019 to 2020.

He continued, "Here's a page from his book of poop art, which he tried to use to pay rent."

Maguire's responses to other X users questioning Hunter's pop art are hilarious:

Elon Musk chimed in...

On Sunday, Maguire called Hunter an "Absolute shit bag" for skipping out on a year of rent. Rent, according to Maguire, was $25,000 a month.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden pardoned Hunter this week for potential federal crimes dating back ten years to his days on the board of the Ukrainian energy giant Burisma. The pardon represents legal forgiveness.

As for Maguire and the $300k in back rent Hunter still owes—well, maybe Sotheby's can auction off the book...