Sequoia's Shaun Maguire: "Absolute Shit Bag" Hunter Biden Owes His Family $300k In Back Rent

Sequoia partner Shaun Maguire posted on X, claiming that Hunter Biden owes his family $300,000 in back rent for a Venice, California, home. Maguire shared this information just hours after President Biden pardoned his son for crimes spanning 11 years. He then questioned whether Hunter, now pardoned, is still obligated to repay the debt.

"So what happens to the $300k+ in back pay rent that Hunter Biden owes my family from 2019-2020? Is that pardoned now? Thanks Joe," Maguire wrote on X late Sunday night.

So what happens to the $300k+ in back pay rent that Hunter Biden owes my family from 2019-2020?



Is that pardoned now?



Thanks Joe



(This is a true story) — Shaun Maguire (@shaunmmaguire) December 2, 2024

X user Autism Capital asked Maguire to explain more...

Umm...we feel like you have to tell this story 😂 pic.twitter.com/paw1yEJ4A8 — Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) December 2, 2024

Maguire called Hunter an "Absolute shit bag" for skipping out on a year of rent at his family's Venice home. Rent, according to Maguire, was $25,000 a month.

$25k/month on the canals in Venice, CA — Shaun Maguire (@shaunmmaguire) December 2, 2024

This is wild!

Yup. True story. Hunter was our tenant in Venice, CA. Didn't pay rent for over a year. Tried to pay w/ art made from his own feces.



Absolute shit bag. — Shaun Maguire (@shaunmmaguire) December 2, 2024

LoL.

The walls were too high on cocaine to talk — Shaun Maguire (@shaunmmaguire) December 2, 2024

"Indeed, he tried to pay w/ a book of art made from his own feces. But those aren't worth anything except when money laundering," Maguire continued.

Indeed, he tried to pay w/ a book of art made from his own feces.



But those aren't worth anything except when money laundering. — Shaun Maguire (@shaunmmaguire) December 2, 2024

Wow.

He changed the locks and used secret service to enforce. We had no access to the property. — Shaun Maguire (@shaunmmaguire) December 2, 2024

In a separate X post, Maguire commented on the pardon.

I have no issues with the pardon



I have issues with Democrats LYING



And then gaslighting about the LIES



And then using lawfare against the other side



And claiming they're the ones lawfare is being used against



On the left, it's lies all the way down https://t.co/XLcR7ccCjv — Shaun Maguire (@shaunmmaguire) December 2, 2024

X users pointed out to Maguire that the pardon doesn't cover civil claims.

The only thing Hunter Biden is guilty of is being unable to correctly weigh crack cocaine on a metric scale. There’s no pardon for that. pic.twitter.com/R0C5CXqlK7 — Alpha Of The Betas (@AlphaOfTheBetas) December 2, 2024

Hunter's indictment on tax fraud revealed his business dealings over the years.

2018 was a boom year for Hunter.

And this...

Starting 2014, crackhead Hunter Biden was paid $ 1 million a year by Ukraine gas giant Bursima because he was an "energy expert" but was really a way for Ukrainian oligarchs to buy influence from Joe Biden.



This is also the first year of his retroactive pardon by his father. https://t.co/dKnplRNHIy pic.twitter.com/w4iVXdMj9W — zerohedge (@zerohedge) December 2, 2024

In 2018, a year in which he spent $384K on hookers, Hunter Biden told his ex wife he could not make his alimony payment because “the wire came back due to insufficient funds--/you know tuitions alimony taxes rent. Jesus.” https://t.co/FSuvjE1oxP pic.twitter.com/2N2in6RhTS — zerohedge (@zerohedge) December 2, 2024

Good luck trying to recover money from Hunter.