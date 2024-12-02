print-icon
print-icon

Sequoia's Shaun Maguire: "Absolute Shit Bag" Hunter Biden Owes His Family $300k In Back Rent

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Authored...

Sequoia partner Shaun Maguire posted on X, claiming that Hunter Biden owes his family $300,000 in back rent for a Venice, California, home. Maguire shared this information just hours after President Biden pardoned his son for crimes spanning 11 years. He then questioned whether Hunter, now pardoned, is still obligated to repay the debt.

"So what happens to the $300k+ in back pay rent that Hunter Biden owes my family from 2019-2020? Is that pardoned now? Thanks Joe," Maguire wrote on X late Sunday night. 

X user Autism Capital asked Maguire to explain more...

Maguire called Hunter an "Absolute shit bag" for skipping out on a year of rent at his family's Venice home. Rent, according to Maguire, was $25,000 a month. 

This is wild! 

LoL.

"Indeed, he tried to pay w/ a book of art made from his own feces. But those aren't worth anything except when money laundering," Maguire continued. 

Wow.

In a separate X post, Maguire commented on the pardon.

X users pointed out to Maguire that the pardon doesn't cover civil claims.

Hunter's indictment on tax fraud revealed his business dealings over the years. 

2018 was a boom year for Hunter. 

And this...

Good luck trying to recover money from Hunter. 

0
Loading...