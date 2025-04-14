Hours After Taylor Lorenz Gushes Over 'Handsome Revolutionary' UNH Killer, Intruder Arrested At HQ

A suspect was detained at the Monnetonka, Minnesota headquarters of UnitedHealthcare just four months after the insurance giant's CEO was killed in New York City by alleged rich-kid gunman, Luigi Mangine.

"There is currently a large police presence at the United Healthcare campus. We are monitoring the situation," Minnetonka Police wrote on X at 12.22pm on Monday - later adding that a suspect had been detained "without incident."

The intruder prompted a significant law enforcement response on UNH's campus.

Taylor Lorenz Gushes

The arrest comes hours after ex-WaPo reporter Taylor Lorenz offered a full-throated defense of Mangine Sunday - telling CNN's Donie O'Sullivan: "Here’s this man who’s a revolutionary, who’s famous, who’s handsome, who’s young, who’s smart, he’s a person who seems like he’s this morally good man, which is hard to find," said Lorenz.

"Yeah, I just realized women will literally date an assassin before they swipe right on me. That’s where we’re at," replied O'Sullivan - who was gushing over Lorenz while Lorenz was gushing over Mangione. Lots of gushing going on.

In December Lorenz came under fire for suggesting "And people wonder why we want these executives dead," hours after UNH CEO Brian Thompson was gunned down.

In a now deleted post to X, Lorenz then posted an image of Blue Cross Blue Shield CEO Kim Keck.

"People have very justified hatred toward insurance company CEOs because these executives are responsible for an unfathomable amount of death and suffering," Lorenz said in another post. "As someone against death and suffering, I think it’s good to call out this broken system and the ppl in power who enable it."

Lorenz also shared other left-leaning journalists' posts, including Ken Klippenstein and Jezebel staff writer Kylie Cheung, the latter of whom wrote " the way we're socialized to see violence only as interpersonal—not see state violence (policies that create poverty/kill), structural violence, institutional violence—is very deliberate. same w/ panics about ~shoplifting~ vs how much corporations steal from every single one of us."

Isn't the left all about going after people for 'inciting' things?

