Taylor Lorenz Says 'We Want These Executives Dead' Hours After Health Insurance CEO Murdered

Former Washington Post reporter Taylor Lorenz encouraged people to kill health company executives just hours after the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Biran Thompson.

"And people wonder why we want these executives dead," Lorenz wrote on Bluesky in response to Thompson's murder.

Lorenz then posted an image of Blue Cross Blue Shield CEO Kim Keck.

"People have very justified hatred toward insurance company CEOs because these executives are responsible for an unfathomable amount of death and suffering," Lorenz said in another post. "As someone against death and suffering, I think it’s good to call out this broken system and the ppl in power who enable it."

Of note, bullet casings recovered at the scene of Brian Thompson's murder were inscribed with the words "Delay, Deny & Depose."

NEW: The man who m*rdered UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson inscribed the words “deny,” “defend” & “depose” on the shell casings that were left at the scene.



The masked ass*ssin is still on the run as details of his whereabouts remain unknown.



The inscription could be linked… pic.twitter.com/71mTCOOgN1 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 5, 2024

Lorenz also shared other left-leaning journalists' posts, including Ken Klippenstein and Jezebel staff writer Kylie Cheung, the latter of whom wrote " the way we're socialized to see violence only as interpersonal—not see state violence (policies that create poverty/kill), structural violence, institutional violence—is very deliberate. same w/ panics about ~shoplifting~ vs how much corporations steal from every single one of us."

the way we're socialized to see violence only as interpersonal—not see state violence (policies that create poverty/kill), structural violence, institutional violence—is very deliberate. same w/ panics about ~shoplifting~ vs how much corporations steal from every single one of us https://t.co/ZS3dH23Upp — Kylie Cheung (@kylietcheung) December 4, 2024

"No s--- murder is bad. The jokes about the United CEO aren’t really about him; they’re about the rapacious healthcare system he personified and which Americans feel deep pain and humiliation about," wrote Klippenstein, who joked that he hoped Thompson's ambulance ride "was in network."

No shit murder is bad. The jokes about the United CEO aren’t really about him; they’re about the rapacious healthcare system he personified and which Americans feel deep pain and humiliation about — Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) December 4, 2024

>be taylor lorenz

>celebrate the assassination of a CEO you never heard about before because our healthcare industry is bad or something

>deny you said it

>respond to screenshots proving that you said it with further justification for the assassination pic.twitter.com/p9KpnxwZL8 — Mike Solana (@micsolana) December 5, 2024

Lorenz also reposted another Bluesky user who wrote, "[H}ypothetically, would it be considered an actionable threat to start emailing other insurance CEOs a simple ‘you're next’? Completely unrelated to current events btw."