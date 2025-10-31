House Oversight Committee Says Biden Autopen Pardons Are Null And Void

A GOP led House Oversight Committee has submitted a report to Attorney General Pam Bondi asserting that former president Joe Biden’s “cognitive decline” was so severe he may not have been aware of pardons he allegedly signed by autopen.

Republicans argue that the proper course is to err on the side of caution given evidence of Biden's decaying mental condition - Even if the President was made aware of the sweeping documents rather than his aides using his autopen signature to falsify the pardons, it is likely that he still had no understanding of what the documents actually contained.

Conservatives on the committee advise Bondi that the 4,245 presidential pardons and commutations issued by the Democrat, 82, should therefore be placed under review and could be considered invalid. Republican Senator Josh Hawley chimed in on the issue, expressing deep concerns over some of the Biden signatures, including commuted sentences for multiple criminals who victimized children.

The report has been published only a month after one of former President Joe Biden's top aides - Jeff Zients, told the House Oversight Committee that an aide with his email credentials was green lighting some of the most controversial 'autopen' pardons, that Hunter Biden - who received an insane pardon himself - was involved in the pardon discussions, and that Joe Biden's brain was pea soup.

Hunter received a "full and unconditional" pardon for his crimes in early December, just under two months before Joe left office. Biden approved nearly 2,500 commutations on Jan. 17, days before leaving the White House, (and issued over 4,200 in total over his term) - the most of any US president, and the most ever in a single day.

If Bondi moves forward with the investigation into the autopen scandal, it could open up a flurry of prosecutions including cases against Hunter Biden.

The panel “deems void President Biden’s executive actions that were signed using the Autopen, and the committee determines that action by the Department of Justice is warranted to address the legal consequences of that determination,” it said in its letter to Bondi, published Tuesday.

The Biden family is also subject to renewed investigation over ongoing suspicions that they misused their political positions to collect bribes from foreign officials in exchange for favors (influence peddling). Biden did not pardon himself before leaving office, likely because of presidential immunity for "official acts" as determined by the Supreme Court in 2024.

Biden's presidency was rife with disinformation and a number of constitutional violations, from lies about Biden's mental health to lies about his administration's involvement in mass censorship. His office then wrapped itself, its aides and it's allies in pardons upon exiting the White House as a means to avoid any future culpability. It would be a travesty (for him and his family) if those pardons turned out to be null and void.