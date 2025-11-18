Senate Unanimously Approves Bill To Release Epstein Files

Update (1730ET): Well that didn't take long...

The Senate has just agreed by unanimous consent to approve the House-passed bill to require the Justice Department to release all unclassified records and documents related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein - upon receipt of the legislation from the House, only hours after the lower chamber voted 427-1 to approve it - sending the bill to President Trump’s desk for a signature.

The Hill reports that, the Democratic leader received approval from all 99 of his colleagues to “deem” the bill “passed” as soon as the Senate receives the legislation from the House.

Senate aides said they expected that to happen later Tuesday evening.

Schumer secured approval to quickly send the legislation to President Trump’s desk after the Senate Republican cloakroom ran a hotline to see if there were any objections on the Republican side of the aisle.

Now we brace the avalanche of documents and the finger-pointing and stream of 'I told you so' media soundbites that are bound to occur.

* * *

The House has passed legislation to compel the Trump DOJ to release records related to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, after the bill gained enough bipartisan support to require a House floor vote - and of course, after President Trump reversed course and decided to support it.

My legislation with @RepRoKhanna to release the Epstein files just passed 427 to 1 ! pic.twitter.com/iI9VZ6WFLe — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) November 18, 2025

We also just learned, thanks to 'Epstein Files' releases by House Republicans, that Epstein was close with Larry Summers and Del. Stacey Plaskett.

Before debate concluded on the bill, Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) read the names of some of Epstein's victims on the House Floor; Haley Robson, Jena‑Lisa Jones, Michelle Licata, Ashley Rubright, Annie Farmer, Marina Lacerda and Rachel Benavidez. Oddly, the recently deceased Virginia Giuffre.

The bill now moves to the Senate after clearing the House 427-1, after which - assuming it passes, will go to President Trump's desk to sign into law, and after which the files should then be released.

House Speaker Mike Johnson has repeatedly said that the legislation should be amended to protect the identities of innocent individuals - which we assume will take lots of time, perhaps forever.

Senate Majority Whip John Thune, meanwhile, has signaled caution on the legislation, while Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has pledged to bring the bill to a vote immediately.

Also interesting is that Rep. James Comer torched Hakeem Jeffries for soliciting a meeting and donations from Epstein after he was a convicted sex offender.

🚨 HOLY CRAP! House Oversight Chair @JamesComer just EXPOSED Hakeem Jeffries on the House floor for soliciting a MEETING and donations from Jeffrey Epstein — even AFTER Epstein was a convicted s*x predator



This Epstein thing going to backfire MASSIVELY on the Democrats.… pic.twitter.com/QPDFuSPOww — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) November 18, 2025

Developing...