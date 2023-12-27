House Republicans Zero In On 'Impeachable Offense' If Biden Was Involved In Hunter Subpoena Dodge

House Republicans are investigating whether President Biden was involved in his son Hunter's "scheme" to duck out on a Congressional subpoena to testify earlier this month, which they say "could constitute an impeachable offense."

Three House committees; Oversight, Judiciary and Ways & Means, announced on Wednesday that they are investigating "whether sufficient grounds exist to draft articles of impeachment against President Biden for consideration by the full House," Fox News reports.

In a letter to White House Counsel Edward Siskel notifying him of the additional area of their investigations, Comer and Jordan said: "In light of an official statement from the White House that President Biden was aware in advance that his son, Hunter Biden, would knowingly defy two congressional subpoenas, we are compelled to examine as part of our impeachment inquiry whether the President engaged in a conspiracy to obstruct a proceeding of Congress."

Hunter Biden was scheduled to appear on Dec. 13 before the House Oversight and Judiciary Committees, and instead, held an impromptu press conference on Capitol Hill, where he claimed: "My father was not financially involved ion my business. Not as a practicing lawyer. Not as a board member of Burisma. Not in my partnership with a Chinese private businessman. Not in my investments at home nor abroad, and certainly not as an artist."

Hunter Biden moves the goalposts again: "My father was not financially involved in my business"

Hunter instead said that he would "only testify in a public forum, a demand for special treatment that the Committees had previously rejected."

"Although Mr. Biden professed an interest in answering questions about his actions, he departed the Capitol grounds without taking any questions. The committees subsequently recorded Mr. Biden’s non-appearance at his deposition," they continued.

What does Joe think about people who dodge subpoenas?

🚨 FLASHBACK: "Mr. President, what's your message to people who defy Congressional subpoenas… Should they be prosecuted by the Justice Department?"



BIDEN: "Yes"

In response to Hunter skipping out, Comer wrote: "Hunter Biden today defied lawful subpoenas and we will now initiate contempt of Congress proceedings," adding "We will not provide special treatment because his last name is Biden."