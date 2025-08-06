Howard Stern's SiriusXM Show In Dire Straits As $500M Contract Nears End 

Howard Stern was the undisputed king of U.S. media throughout the 1990s and early 2000s. But somewhere along the way, he squandered his status and morphed into a mouthpiece for the Democratic Party, proudly proclaiming, I am a woke motherfucker." That was the inflection point, where he lost not just the narrative but also ratings. His once-massive audience evaporated, and now a new report suggests Stern's future at SiriusXM remains highly uncertain.

Insiders confirm to the Daily Mail that Howard Stern's long-running SiriusXM radio show is in dire straits, with his $500 million, five-year contract winding down. The odds of SiriusXM renewing a long-term deal appear grim, as the radio host's negotiators are now pushing for a short-term agreement.

"He may do a one- to two-year contract if they can meet him where he wants financially. He doesn't want to pull the plug on his employees like this," one source told the Daily Mail.

Another source said, "He is off in the summer but this year has been saying 'Maybe I should retire.'"

At his absolute peak, Stern's morning show was syndicated in over 60 markets, reaching tens of millions of listeners daily. By 2006, he jumped to SiriusXM in an unheard-of $500 million deal, ushering in a new era of subscription-based, uncensored audio content.

However, over time, Stern lost the plot and fell into the abyss by becoming an unhinged mouthpiece for the Democratic Party....

A new case of go woke, go broke: Howard Stern’s going to be cancelled at SiriusXM when his contract ends. In recent years Stern said he hates Trump voters, that he thinks we’re stupid and that he would deny unvaccinated people hospital care if it was up to him. FAFO @HowardStern! pic.twitter.com/eolREXwfSz — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) August 6, 2025

Howard Stern is an establishment shill:



"I take that as a compliment that I am woke. Call me woke all you want. I ran out Friday morning to CVS, thank you CVS, I went over there at 9 am and got myself that new Vaccine for Covid." pic.twitter.com/yVKWYJ45Y7 — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) September 20, 2023

"The radio star's career fell from having 20 million listeners a day to figures fans believe are as low as 125,000," DailyMail noted.

Stern has ceded his cultural media news crown to newer voices in the podcast and streaming world, most notably Joe Rogan.

The report comes just weeks after CBS canceled Stephen Colbert's "Late Show," joining a growing list of left-leaning media figures, like CNN's Don Lemon and MSNBC's Joy Reid, who have been kicked to the curb by their respective networks for abysmal ratings.

Just wait for RFK Jr. to ban pharma ads.



Corporate media will lose ~30% of its revenue.



Anderson Cooper gets paid $18 million a year, with a staff of ~30, and averaged 98,000 viewers in the key demo (Adults 25-54)in July 2025.



This puts him below the top 10,000 YouTubers. pic.twitter.com/KbXj7WclNb — John LeFevre (@JohnLeFevre) August 6, 2025

. . .