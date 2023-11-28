Hunter Biden Demands To Testify Publicly Vs. Closed-Door Deposition

Hunter Biden has demanded that he be allowed to testify publicly to the House Oversight Committee, as opposed to the closed-door deposition required on Dec. 13 according to a Nov. 8 subpoena issued to the First Son and his uncle James Biden, Punchbowl News reports.

Hunter's lawyer, Abbe Lowell, argues that public testimony will "prevent selective leaks, manipulated transcripts, doctored exhibits, or one-sided press statements."

I will also, of course, prevent GOP lawmakers from asking Hunter anything that his lawyers insist crosses into national security territory.

"Mr. Chairman, we take you up on your offer. Accordingly, our client will get right to it by agreeing to answer any pertinent and relevant question you or your colleagues might have, but— rather than subscribing to your cloaked, one-sided process—he will appear at a public Oversight and Accountability Committee hearing," reads Lowell's letter.

Hunter Biden's lawyer argues a public testimony would "prevent selective leaks, manipulated transcripts, doctored exhibits, or one-sided press statements."



Read the full letter here. https://t.co/RJ5sGk6N8Q https://t.co/bL8TtOkdEQ — Max Cohen (@maxpcohen) November 28, 2023

"Your empty investigation has gone on too long wasting too many better-used resources. It should come to an end. Consequently, Mr. Biden will appear at such a public hearing on the date you noticed, December 13, or any date in December that we can arrange," he added.

Oversight Committee Responds

"Hunter Biden is trying to play by his own rules instead of following the rules required of everyone else," reads a response from House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer. "Our lawfully issued subpoena to Hunter Biden requires him to appear for a deposition on December 13."

"We expect full cooperation with our subpoena for a deposition but also agree that Hunter Biden should have opportunity to testify in a public setting at a future date."

🚨STATEMENT ON ABBE LOWELL LETTER🚨



“Hunter Biden is trying to play by his own rules instead of following the rules required of everyone else. That won’t stand with House Republicans.



“Our lawfully issued subpoena to Hunter Biden requires him to appear for a deposition on… — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) November 28, 2023

Read Lowell's full letter below:

According to Comer, James Biden has "signaled" that he will appear before the committee.

The Biden family and their associates are accused of receiving more than $20 million from Ukraine, Russia, China, Romania and Kazakhstan over a five year period.