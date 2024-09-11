"I Do Consider Her A Progressive": Bernie Sanders Dismisses Kamala Harris' Performative Flip-Flops As "Pragmatic"

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) on Sunday called Vice President Kamala Harris "pragmatic" for betraying progressive voters by moderating her views on fracking and "Medicare for All," telling NBC News' "Meet the Press" that Harris is "doing what she thinks is right in order to win the election," and that he still considers her to be "progressive."

"Her views are not mine, but I do consider her progressive," he said.

Photo: Allison Robbert

In short, Harris - once deemed the most liberal member of Congress - is pandering to moderates and Sanders knows she'll pivot back to Marx once she's elected.

Sanders also suggested that Harris has a path to victory against Donald Trump if she campaigns on progressive positions such as raising the minimum wage, raising taxes on the wealthy, and increasing Social Security benefits.

"I think if you campaign on those issues — raising taxes on billionaires — you know what, she's going to win, and I think she could win big," said Sanders.

Harris has radically changed her positions over the past few weeks - including abandoning support for a ban on fracking, as well as "Medicare for All."

Last month Harris told CNN that she hasn't really changed much, saying "The most important and most significant aspect of my policy perspective and decisions is my values have not changed."

For example, Biden has proposed a 39.6% tax rate on long-term capital gains for households making $1 million or more. In New Hampshire last week, Harris proposed a similar tax, but at 28%. Asked directly Sunday about the rate Harris proposed, Sanders said that "I would go I would go higher than that" and added that while Biden and Harris have achieved some progressive wins, "much more needs to be done." Also last week, Harris backed a 25% minimum tax on total income, including "unrealized gains," which is often known as the "billionaire minimum tax." -NBC News

Sanders, a fake anti-war activist, also lauded former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) and her father, neocon war monger Dick Cheney, for their "courage" to back Harris.

"What I think Dick and Liz Cheney are saying is that in this existential moment in American history, it’s not just issues. Cheney and I agree on nothing — no issues. But what we do believe in is that the United States should retain its democratic foundations," said Sanders when asked if he would welcome Liz Cheney on the campaign trail.

"So, I applaud the Cheneys for their courage in defending democracy," adding "Obviously, on all the issues we have very different points of view."

According to Sanders, the Cheneys are among a bigger group of NeverTrumpers who are willing to cross party lines to prevent Trump's reelection.

"I think there is a significant number of Republicans that say, ‘Well, you know, I may not agree with the vice president on this issue or that issue, but I cannot support somebody who is a pathological liar, somebody who fomented an insurrection to overthrow the election,'" said the socialist, before returning home to one of his three houses.

