Poof! GovTrack Scrubs Kamala Harris 'Most Liberal' Senator Ruling From 2019

It's amazing to watch the real-time memory holing going on with Kamala Harris.

On Wednesday, we noted that the media (and how House minority leader Hakeem Jeffries) pushed the lie that Harris wasn't actually Biden's 'border czar' - pretending that she had no responsibility for one of the top voter concerns.

Not only did mainstream publications refer to Harris as the 'czar,' she was pressed on why she hasn't visited the border.

Have you been to the border?

Kamala: I haven’t been to Europe either!

Remember when the Border czar refused to visit the border until she was pressured?

Now, GovTrack - which tracks the voting records of House and Senate lawmakers, has scrubbed a 2019 analysis which ranked then-Sen. Harris as the "most liberal" US Senator.

As Just the News notes, the page was scrubbed "at some point between the evening of July 8 Eastern time and July 23 of this year."

The original link to the page leads to a “Page Not Found” error. The last person to share the link to the original on X without noting its removal was mid-afternoon Wednesday. The website rated Harris the “most liberal compared to all senators” in 2019. Harris became vice president in January 2021.

According to GovTrack founder Joshua Tauberer, "I made the change when I saw that attention was being directed to a part of our site that I had warned in 2020 was not reliable."

Oh.

"We determined that the limited data available in a single year was not sufficient to create a reliable portrait of the activity of legislators, particularly given the ebbs and flows of the legislative calendar," so the site stopped creating new report cards and "subsequently took down the previously-published single-calendar-year statistics for the same reason."

So - wasn't in charge of the border, and definitely wasn't the 'most liberal' Senator in 2019.

What else was Harris in 2019?

The 3rd most absent in votes vs. all Senators.

Held the fewest committee positions vs. Senate Sophomores.

And joined bipartisan bills the least often vs. other Senate Democrats.

Into the memory hole!