"I Deeply Regret": Bill Gates, Reid Hoffman Deny Epstein Malarkey, And Here's Some Weird Sh*t

As the latest Epstein Files release continues to provide premium toilet reading and no arrests, tech billionaires Bill Gates and Linkedin founder Reid Hoffman are in full damage control mode, while President Donald Trump - whose name is all over the files as well, is back to asking if we can just move on. Other notables mentioned in the release are Steve Tisch, Richard Branson, Elon Musk, Harvey Weinstein, Leon Black, Peter Mandelson (who just imploded), Sergey Brin, Jason Calacanis, Howard Lutnick and the Nobel Prize committee (more on that later, it's a fun one), and of course Ehud Barak.

To review - Gates, whose ex-wife Melinda says he 'needs to answer to those things' in the Epstein files - was featured in a 2013 email Epstein sent to himself - three months after the disgraced financier appears to have brought top Gates 'assistant' Boris Nikolic and 'two Russian girls' to Richard Branson's island for a crypto summit. According to Epstein, Gates - who apparently severed ties with Epstein after some incident involving Boris, 'implored' Epstein to 'delete the emails regarding your std, your request that I provide you with antibiotics that you can surreptitiously give to Melinda and the description of your penis.'

Gates Denies

Gates responded to the latest email, claiming it was 'never sent' (incorrect) and that it's 'false,' (though he did offer $100k to anyone that can make a 'next generation' condom earlier that year).

Hoffman vs. Musk

Meanwhile, LinkedIn founder Reid Hoffman - who went to Epstein's island, was invited to his weird fertility ranch, and apparently left his passport in a 'gift bag' for Epstein - has been trading Epstein 'gotchas' with Elon Musk, who asked Epstein if he could bring his ex-wife to the island for a 'wild' party. Hoffman claims he was only on Epstein's island to fundraise with former MIT Media Lab director Joi Ito, while Musk claims Epstein used the fact that Hoffman was on the island to try to get him to go.

Feb 1: Musk drops 'reid was on the island last weekend,' email Epstein sent him, and notes that Hoffman brought 'gifts' to Epstein.

Hoffman, who says he deeply regrets associating with Epstein post-conviction, defended his visit, replying to ZeroHedge after we asked to clarify that he went to Epstein island to raise money for MIT.

Yes, with Joi Ito, the Director of the MIT Media Lab, who had asked me to help MIT fundraise from Epstein. I regret ever interacting with Epstein.



Trump's own FBI looked into me and found "no hits."



He also posted an email from Musk to Epstein asking what day "will be the wildest party on your island?" for Musk and ex-wife Talulah to visit. Musk replied; "The big difference between you and me, Reid, is that you went and I did not."

And, as the email shows, I obviously didn’t anticipate anything actually shady, as I was bringing my wife at the time (Talulah).



When asked if President Trump deserves the same 'assumption of innocence' that you are claiming, Hoffman pivots, saying he's "been calling for an investigation," adding "No one will need to assume anything if Trump releases all of the files, and we conduct a transparent investigation into those implicated in crimes."

Shockingly, not everyone is buying Hoffman's story...

TL;DR - Hoffman went to the island, he says, to raise money for MIT, brought gifts, and left his passport in a gift bag, and now regrets it. Musk was invited, and/or asked, to visit Epstein's island with his ex-wife, which never happened.

Weird Shit and Other Novelties

Aside from all that BS, there are some very odd things that also appear in the files...

Epstein was living with the Pope, in the Vatican?

An extremely disturbing diary entry or entries from a victim allegedly held at Epstein's New Mexico ranch, where she was an 'incubator' for bearing children.

Jeffrey Epstein's 10,000 acre ranch in New Mexico, known as Zorro, was miles from civilization and featured a massive underground lair that an IT contractor compared to a dungeon outfitted with cameras.



Is the DOJ protecting someone here here, when we were reliably told that only victims would be redacted? Or is this a woman referring to herself as 'your littlest girl?'

Sultan Bin Sulayim, CEO of DP World, to Epstein: "I am off to sample a fresh 100% female Russian on my yacht."

Epstein said he wants 'nothing to do with India, hot ,smells like shit, filthy...' (eh, I mean...)

British biotech investor, Nicole Junkermann, asked Epstein if he wanted to have a baby almost exactly 2 years after his 2008 conviction for child sex trafficking.

The Rothschilds are being deleted from the files... (among other reported 'prunings' since the latest release). Epstein notably told Peter Thiel "I represent the Rothschilds."

Was Epstein a "multinational covert operation" belonging "to both U.S. and allied intelligence services"?

Epstein and Ghislaine were involved in Bitcoin and Ripple from the earliest days, directly corresponding with Satoshi (who told him to fuck off).

