Lutnick Too? New Epstein Files Reveal Trip To Pedo Island After He Said He Cut Ties

As far as massive distractions go, the latest Epstein files release seems to be all anyone is talking about. Not only do they mix random and salacious claims called into the FBI tip line (which could have been lodged by anyone for any reason - so you should assign low value to those), there are tons of new, high-value details - largely exposing people for lying about their relationship with Epstein.

Other claims have been debunked, such as Elon Musk's 'Epstein Island Vacation' email which is found nowhere in the actual release.

We've also got a crazy two-hour interview between Epstein and Steve Bannon recorded months before his 2019 arrest, and a ton of other things we still need to get to.

Lutnick Too!

Commerce Secretary and billionaire Howard Lutnick features in the new Epstein files - having once planned a trip to Epstein's private island.

The trip, planned in 2012, came years after Lutnick claimed he cut all ties with the pedophile. Yet in December of that year, Lutnick sent an email to Epstein saying that he had a group of people, including his wife and children and another family, who were visiting the Caribbean - and inquired as to where Epstein was located and whether they could visit for a meal.

Epstein, replying through an assistant, set up a lunch gathering.

When reached for comment, Lutnick told the NY Times "I spent zero time with him," before hanging up.

The documents suggest the visit did occur. The gathering was set for Dec. 23, 2012. A day later, an assistant to Mr. Epstein forwarded Mr. Lutnick a message from Mr. Epstein: “Nice seeing you,” it said. In a podcast interview last year, Mr. Lutnick claimed that around 2005, he and his wife had been so revolted by Mr. Epstein that they decided not to associate with him again. Mr. Lutnick said in the interview that Mr. Epstein invited them to tour his Upper East Side mansion, next door to Mr. Lutnick’s own home. When they noticed a massage table in the middle of a room, Mr. Lutnick recalled, Mr. Epstein explained that he received “the right kind of massage” every day. Mr. Lutnick said that he and his wife quickly left and decided to “never be in a room with that disgusting person ever again.”

Except, that was complete bullshit (the running theme with these new releases).

Lutnick's connection to Epstein isn't a huge surprise after a 2019 Crain's investigation found that Epstein had significant links to the property next to his infamous Manhattan townhouse at 9 East 71st Street.

Crain's investigation found that Epstein's history at the address is entangled with the adjacent property, 11 E. 71st St., now home to billionaire Howard Lutnick—as well as with 301 E. 66th St., a building belonging to Epstein's brother. An entity called the SAM Conversion Corp. purchased 11 E. 71st St. in 1988, more than a year before the Nine East 71st Street Corp. bought the former school that would become Epstein's domicile. At the time, both companies used a Columbus, Ohio, address associated with Limited Brands founder Leslie Wexner, Epstein's mentor and client. In 1992 SAM Conversion Corp. sold 11 E. 71st St. to the 11 East 71st Street Trust for "ten dollars and other valuable consideration paid by the party of the second part," records show. Martha Stark, former commissioner of the city Department of Finance, told Crain's that the $10 figure is a placeholder used in many real estate sales—a holdover from a period when the value of property transactions was not publicly disclosed. ... In 1998 Comet Trust sold 11 E. 71st St. to Lutnick, again for "10 dollars and other valuable consideration." The real estate transfer tax payment came to $106,400, from which Stark estimated the actual price to have been $7.6 million. Lutnick, now the CEO of financial services firm Cantor Fitzgerald, took out a $4 million mortgage on the property the same day as the sale. His spokesperson did not reply by press time to requests for comment on the property's history and his relationship with his next-door neighbor.

