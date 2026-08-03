ID To Buy Gov't Bread & Milk, But Not To Vote: This Is Mamdani's Socialist NYC Utopia

So far, in Zohran Mamdani's socialist utopia in New York City, it can take multiple forms of identification to shovel snow and, if his proposal is implemented, potentially to shop at government-run grocery stores.

Yet New Yorkers still do not have to present voter identification during elections, and the hypocrisy is just off the charts, as this only highlights an inconsistency in the state's approach to identification requirements:

ID Required : Shovel snow

: Shovel snow ID Required : Buy milk and bread at a gov't-run grocery store

: Buy milk and bread at a gov't-run grocery store No ID Required: Voting in elections

"We are looking to make sure that we target New Yorkers … sort of a library card-esque thing," one of Mamdani's socialist officials said.

Mamdani wants to protect tax payer funded grocery store from non-NYC residents… they’ll need an ID card to enter.



You can make this up. pic.twitter.com/lXs2SKdjBt — Nick Plumb (@PlumbNick) August 2, 2026

Elon Musk, who has repeatedly backed the SAVE Act, a federal election proposal that would require documentary proof of U.S. citizenship to register for federal elections, weighed in on NYC's proposed identification requirements for government-run grocery stores with a pointed response: "Oh, the irony is too much …"

Oh, the irony is too much … pic.twitter.com/k0NgRxMoLT — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 3, 2026

"THIS IS JIM CROW 2.0! How dare Mamdani expect black people to have IDs? Am I doing this right or are IDs only racist when you have to show them to be able to vote in elections?" conservative activist Robby Starbuck wrote on X.

The problem with Democrats, socialists, and the far left, who are weaponizing their imported illegal alien army to vote in elections in places where no ID is required, is that the narrative that requiring ID is "racist" no longer works. There is a growing push for election security as socialists seek to exploit the system to seize as much power as possible at the local level and, in their own words, begin the collapse of the nation. Socialists are not after affordability. DSA flat-out says what they want: "The most important thing we can do is take that (American) empire down from within."