"Such Ingratitude": Musk Rages After Trump Comments, Says 'Without Me, He Would Have Lost The Election'

Update (1255ET): Well that escalated quickly...

Elon Musk is now raging on X against President Trump, after Trump talked greasy to the press over Musk's opposition to the "Big Beautiful Bill" over the past several days.

"Without me, Trump would have lost the election, Dems would control the House and the Republicans would be 51-49 in the Senate," Musk wrote, adding "Such ingratitude."

Without me, Trump would have lost the election, Dems would control the House and the Republicans would be 51-49 in the Senate. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 5, 2025

Such ingratitude — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 5, 2025

Meanwhile Tesla stock is down 9%...

And Palantir is down 5% as the tech bro darlings come under pressure...

* * *

President Trump has weighed in after Elon Musk began publicly bashing the GOP's 'Big Beautiful Bill,' telling reporters on Thursday that he's 'very disappointed in Elon,' and that Musk only opposes the bill because they eliminated electric vehicle tax credits from it.

"Elon is upset because we took the EV mandate which was a lot of money for electric vehicles. They're having a hard time the electric vehicles, and they want us to pay billions of dollars in subsidy. Elon knew this from the beginning," said Trump.

Trump on Elon Musk: "You saw a man who was very happy when he stood behind the Oval desk. Even with a black eye. I said, do you want a little makeup? He said, 'No, I don't think so,' which is interesting ... Elon and I had a great relationship. I don't know if we will anymore." pic.twitter.com/4dHkJoqYmQ — Polymarket Intel (@PolymarketIntel) June 5, 2025

🚨 BREAKING: President Trump on Elon Musk:



"Elon is upset because we took the EV mandate which was a lot of money for electric vehicles. They're having a hard time the electric vehicles, and they want us to pay billions of dollars in subsidy. Elon knew this from the beginning." pic.twitter.com/VwB7bSapXe — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) June 5, 2025

Trump also suggested that Musk "recommended somebody he knew very well to run NASA. I didn't think it was appropriate, and he happened to be a Democrat, like totally Democrat."

TRUMP: "Elon Musk recommended somebody he knew very well to run NASA. I didn't think it was appropriate, and he happened to be a Democrat, like totally Democrat."pic.twitter.com/AnnVxDZqpR — Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) June 5, 2025

Musk, meanwhile responded with "Whatever" to Trump...

"Keep the EV/solar incentive cuts in the bill, even though no oil & gas subsidies are touched (very unfair!!), but ditch the MOUNTAIN of DISGUSTING PORK in the bill," Musk wrote. "In the entire history of civilization, there has never been legislation that both big and beautiful. Everyone knows this!"

"Either you get a big and ugly bill or a slim and beautiful bill. Slim and beautiful is the way."

Whatever.



Keep the EV/solar incentive cuts in the bill, even though no oil & gas subsidies are touched (very unfair!!), but ditch the MOUNTAIN of DISGUSTING PORK in the bill.



In the entire history of civilization, there has never been legislation that both big and beautiful.… — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 5, 2025

And then there's this...

Where is this guy today?? https://t.co/qcLNVSYEIB — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 5, 2025

He then addressed Trump's specific comments regarding the bill, posting "False, this bill was never shown to me even once and was passed in the dead of night so fast that almost no one in Congress could even read it!"

False, this bill was never shown to me even once and was passed in the dead of night so fast that almost no one in Congress could even read it! https://t.co/V4ztekqd4g — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 5, 2025

Prior to Trump's comments, Musk spent much of the morning re-posting old Trump tweets calling for no ficits and to stop raising the debt ceiling.

Over the past several days Musk has dug in over the issue - posting to X on Tuesday, "I’m sorry, but I just can’t stand it anymore. This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination."

This sent the White House scrambling to do damage control - with Budget Director Russ Vought sending Congress a request for a $9.4 billion clawback for unspent foreign aid funding - which if you're Musk, after what DOGE has uncovered, is a huge slap in the face.

On Wednesday, Musk continued to rage on X - posting: "Call your Senator, Call your Congressman, Bankrupting America is NOT ok! Kill the Bill." - followed by a 'Kill Bill' movie poster featuring Uma Thurman.

Call your Senator,

Call your Congressman,



Bankrupting America is NOT ok!



KILL the BILL — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 4, 2025

Musk's solution? A new spending bill that doesn't jack the debt ceiling by $5 trillion dollars while "massively" growing the deficit.

House Speaker Mike Johnson also spoke out against Musk, saying "I think Elon is flat wrong."

🚨 MIKE JOHNSON: “I think Elon is flat wrong. I think he’s way off on this. I’ve been privately and publicly consistent on that.”



Yikes 🤦‍♂️



pic.twitter.com/StZZLefFRS — Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) June 4, 2025

Developing...