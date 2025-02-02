Inclusive DNC Chooses White Man To Save Party - And Gun-Grabber Hogg As Vice Chair

In the wake of its general election beatdown, the party that's dedicated to smashing America's "white heteronormative patriarchy" has elected a lily-white, heterosexual man to its top position. Hitherto unheard-of Minnesota Democratic Party chair Ken Martin will be the new national "chairperson," while skinny 24-year-old gun-grabber and general-purpose ignoramus David Hogg is among three vice chairs.

In a bold move, Democrats elect a strong black woman to be the new head of the DNC and not the whitest guy you've ever seen. pic.twitter.com/bJNofpC9Sf — Bill Mitchell (@mitchellvii) February 1, 2025

Evidencing a party that's still in denial, the DNC leadership race didn't center on why the party has lost control of the House, Senate and White House. Martin has, however, promised to lead a "post-election review." He better get on it quickly: Only 31% of US voters view Democratic Party favorably.

In his campaign, Martin positioned himself a "pro-labor progressive," however, some progressives were put off by his willingness to embrace donations from "good billionaires." To hardcore progressives, that's an oxymoron. He's also rankled some progressives with his establishmentarian support of a strong US-Israel relationship -- an issue that caused major 2024 divisions in the Democratic Party and sapped leftist enthusiasm for the Harris campaign. In that context, he's been known to play an identity card of his own: Raised as a Catholic, Martin has used the fact that his mother is Jewish to try shutting down his challengers on the topic.

If Democrats were seeking to infuse a trace of genuine masculinity into the party's brand, it couldn't have chosen a worse duo than Martin and Hogg. For starters, the married-with-two-kids, mild-mannered Martin comes from the same is-that-guy-really-straight mold as Tim Walz, the Dems' exceedingly cringy 2024 veep candidate:

Then there's Hogg, the noodle-armed leftist and perpetual meme-target who deftly exploited his status as a student at school victimized by a mass shooter, becoming a gun control activist and snagging a Harvard University acceptance letter. On Saturday, he persuaded delegates that he's just the man to win back the many young men and women who abandoned the Democratic nuthouse in November.

David Hogg is the Dylan Mulvaney of Greta Thunbergs. https://t.co/NzoAuEmF6B — Blame Big Government (@BlameBigGovt) February 1, 2025

Here's Hogg last year, being nicely eviscerated on his core issue by a Chinese immigrant who escaped Communism and understands why the Constitution protects the human right of armed self-defense:

David Hogg torched by a Chinese immigrant warning against gun control.



This is what happens when liberals do an open mic. They get wrecked. They can’t defend their positions. pic.twitter.com/aeUGq0ff0c — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) April 11, 2024

As incoming chair, Martin takes over from a black man, Jaime Harrison. Despite being the first non-woman or "person of color" in 14 years to lead the party, some Democrats see Martin's election as a cause for sorrow. “Black women have always been the backbone of our party. We show up our communities, our party and our party in every election,” former DNC staffer Marilyn Davis told Politico. “Yet time and time again, we are overlooked when it comes to the top leadership positions in our party.”

As for the black female candidates who were "overlooked" in favor of Martin, here's the unorthodox campaign speech of Dr (PhD) Quintessa Hathaway:

The DNC is in shambles... SO LET'S SING!!! pic.twitter.com/TirfGCMZlD — Andrew @ Don’t Walk, RUN! (@DontWalkRUN) February 1, 2025

And here's a vice-chair also-ran demanding that delegates shut up and listen to her -- not out of courtesy, of course, but out of deference to her position on the identity-politics totem pole:

I’m watching the @DNC Vice Chair candidate speeches live right now so you don’t have to and I’m laughing so hard. Every other words is about race, gender and sexuality 🤣🤣 They’ve learned absolutely NOTHING. Every single speech is like this lmaoooo 👇 pic.twitter.com/k1yT14Da2H — Jaimee Michell (@thegaywhostrayd) February 2, 2025

Speaking of gender and sexuality, the identify-politics madness of the American left was hilariously illustrated when "gender-balancing" rules threw a monkey wrench in the officer elections, leaving everyone in the room baffled about how in the flying &%$# to apply them:

NEW: DNC chair gets confused by his own party’s rules for their “gender balance provisions,” has to hand over the mic to someone else who also can’t explain it during leadership voting.



This is absolutely insane. This party has learned nothing.pic.twitter.com/mK456Gljof — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 2, 2025

There was plenty more to laugh at -- and plenty of reasons for Republicans to think the Democrats are still drowning in Marxist identity politics, and completely detached from what most American normies want out of their government:

I had a spare moment this morning, so I turned on the DNC election. This is the first thing I saw, a nerdy unmarried white woman putting on black affect and cursing - a perfect epitomization of the party.

Chef's Kiss. pic.twitter.com/cedv2Ntd2Q — The ChadFather⚓ (@ConradGilmartin) February 1, 2025

Every DNC Chair candidate just blamed Kamala’s loss on “racism and misogyny.” The party’s learned nothing & refuses to take any accountability for how their neoliberal corporatist policies have contributed to the very inequality they pretend to care about. pic.twitter.com/O1iRSnNGe5 — Power to the People ☭🕊 (@ProudSocialist) January 31, 2025

This is DNC headquarters: one noticeable thing here is the lack of young fervent men in the room. And you wonder why male voters shifted away from dems last election. pic.twitter.com/I6E0uYh5jT — The Pearrl (@ThePearrl) February 2, 2025

