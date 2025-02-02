print-icon
print-icon

Inclusive DNC Chooses White Man To Save Party - And Gun-Grabber Hogg As Vice Chair

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Authored...

In the wake of its general election beatdown, the party that's dedicated to smashing America's "white heteronormative patriarchy" has elected a lily-white, heterosexual man to its top position. Hitherto unheard-of Minnesota Democratic Party chair Ken Martin will be the new national "chairperson," while skinny 24-year-old gun-grabber and general-purpose ignoramus David Hogg is among three vice chairs.  

Evidencing a party that's still in denial, the DNC leadership race didn't center on why the party has lost control of the House, Senate and White House. Martin has, however, promised to lead a "post-election review." He better get on it quickly: Only 31% of US voters view Democratic Party favorably.  

In his campaign, Martin positioned himself a "pro-labor progressive," however, some progressives were put off by his willingness to embrace donations from "good billionaires." To hardcore progressives, that's an oxymoron. He's also rankled some progressives with his establishmentarian support of a strong US-Israel relationship -- an issue that caused major 2024 divisions in the Democratic Party and sapped leftist enthusiasm for the Harris campaign. In that context, he's been known to play an identity card of his own: Raised as a Catholic, Martin has used the fact that his mother is Jewish to try shutting down his challengers on the topic.

If Democrats were seeking to infuse a trace of genuine masculinity into the party's brand, it couldn't have chosen a worse duo than Martin and Hogg. For starters, the married-with-two-kids, mild-mannered Martin comes from the same is-that-guy-really-straight mold as Tim Walz, the Dems' exceedingly cringy 2024 veep candidate: 

Then there's Hogg, the noodle-armed leftist and perpetual meme-target who deftly exploited his status as a student at school victimized by a mass shooter, becoming a gun control activist and snagging a Harvard University acceptance letter. On Saturday, he persuaded delegates that he's just the man to win back the many young men and women who abandoned the Democratic nuthouse in November. 

Here's Hogg last year, being nicely eviscerated on his core issue by a Chinese immigrant who escaped Communism and understands why the Constitution protects the human right of armed self-defense: 

As incoming chair, Martin takes over from a black man, Jaime Harrison. Despite being the first non-woman or "person of color" in 14 years to lead the party, some Democrats see Martin's election as a cause for sorrow. “Black women have always been the backbone of our party. We show up our communities, our party and our party in every election,” former DNC staffer Marilyn Davis told Politico. “Yet time and time again, we are overlooked when it comes to the top leadership positions in our party.”

As for the black female candidates who were "overlooked" in favor of Martin, here's the unorthodox campaign speech of Dr (PhD) Quintessa Hathaway

Apparently, that was just a warm-up...

And here's a vice-chair also-ran demanding that delegates shut up and listen to her -- not out of courtesy, of course, but out of deference to her position on the identity-politics totem pole: 

Speaking of gender and sexuality, the identify-politics madness of the American left was hilariously illustrated when "gender-balancing" rules threw a monkey wrench in the officer elections, leaving everyone in the room baffled about how in the flying &%$# to apply them: 

There was plenty more to laugh at -- and plenty of reasons for Republicans to think the Democrats are still drowning in Marxist identity politics, and completely detached from what most American normies want out of their government:  

0
Loading...