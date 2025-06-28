Incoming Riots Or Just July 4 Prep? White House, Treasury Lined By Anti-Scale Fence

Reporters and breaking news X accounts indicate that anti-scale fencing was erected late Friday night into early Saturday morning around the White House and Treasury Department buildings in Washington, D.C.

While no official statement has been released, prevailing speculation online attributes the move to:

Preemptive security posture ahead of the July 4th holiday.

National March on Washington scheduled for Saturday, June 28 at 1 PM, led by ANSWER Coalition and affiliated anti-war organizations, protesting potential U.S. military escalation with Iran.

NBC News reporter Ben Popken questioned a U.S. Secret Service agent about the sudden construction of fencing and the apparent elevation in security posture. The agent attributed the move to standard protective measures ahead of the July 4th holiday.

In DC for work trip. Some new high black metal fencing went up today around White House Lafayette Square. A Secret Service agent told me it was for renovations to the grounds and in preparation for the 4th. pic.twitter.com/DzIkaUbrR1 — Ben Popken (@bpopken) June 28, 2025

More footage of anti-scale fencing being erected.

Another possible reason for the heightened security posture could be the far-left ANSWER Coalition's "National March on Washington," scheduled for 1 PM EST today.

Join people from across the country for a national march on the White House on Saturday, June 28 for a massive protest to demand that Trump & Netanyahu stop the war on Iran! pic.twitter.com/uRHReBYI2j — ANSWER Coalition (@answercoalition) June 22, 2025

The usual suspects behind leftist protests are involved in organizing this event, including ANSWER, the Palestinian Youth Movement, Black Alliance for Peace, NIAC, Code Pink, and, of course, the Democratic Socialists of America.

Heritage Foundation's Oversight Project has linked some of these far-left organizers to foreign adversaries...

"Phones visiting the ANSWER Coalition and Party for Socialism and Liberation (PSL) also visited Iran and the Chinese consulate," Oversight Project wrote on X.

In recent weeks, U.S. Congressional Republicans, led by Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY), launched a formal investigation into dark money networks and the political affiliations of billionaire Neville Roy Singham, a U.S. national reportedly residing in Communist China.

Singham is suspected of funding far-left color revolutions in the U.S. with alleged ties to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). The inquiry focuses on Singham's possible role as a proxy in CCP propaganda operations and his potential legal exposure under the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA).

In a letter to the billionaire, House Republicans requested documents and information about his dark money network supporting leftist NGOs such as the Party for Socialism and Liberation, which reportedly played a part in the anti-ICE riots across Los Angeles.

"It has been reported that Mr. Singham is 'the main backer behind' the Party for Socialism and Liberation (PSL), which has organized nationwide protests, including the Los Angeles riots. According to the New York Times, Mr. Singham, who resides in the People's Republic of China, has a long track record of assisting far-left entities, such as Code Pink, that oppose U.S. interests and support U.S. adversaries," House Republicans wrote in the letter.

As a reminder, Singham is married to Jodie Evans, a far-left political activist and co-founder of Code Pink. Notably, Code Pink is one of the listed sponsors of today's National March on Washington. This raises serious questions about the extent to which foreign adversaries may be funding or influencing these rogue leftist NGOs operating under the guise of grassroots activism that have an agenda to create as much destabilization as possible. Anti-ICE riots are evidence of that...