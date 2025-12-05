Leftist CNN anchor Jake Tapper was blasted online as "an NPC programmed to lie" after he falsely identified the accused D.C. pipe-bomber Brian Cole Jr. as "a white man."

"Brian Cole Jr., a 30-year-old white man from the D.C. suburbs, is charged with transporting an explosive device in interstate commerce and with malicious destruction by means of explosion. CNN observed local and federal law enforcement outside his home in Woodbridge, Virginia, this morning," Tapper told viewers - a statement that now appears grossly misleading and suggests the unhinged anchor is upholding a political and racial bias simply because the facts don't fit the fake-news narrative mainstream media has pushed for years.

Just so instinctually programmed to lie. Literally an NPC. Programmed to lie. — Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) December 5, 2025

Tapper's segment refers to pipe bombs found near the Republican and Democratic National Committee headquarters on January 5, 2021, the night before the Capitol riot.

In a separate report, the New York Post noted: "Cole's father is also Black and once enlisted the services of Ben Crump, an attorney best known for his racial discrimination cases."

According to an FBI affidavit filed on Wednesday, Cole works in the office of a bail bondsman in northern Virginia. He resides in a single-family home in Woodbridge with his mother and other relatives.

The current scene outside the J6 pipe bomber suspect Brian Cole’s Virginia homepic.twitter.com/3CptZpuxsD — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) December 4, 2025

Public records indicate that Brian Cole is connected to a wide network of bail-bonds companies.

When corporate media's manufactured narratives collapse like a house of cards, their immediate reaction is always the same: lie. But this time, the fake news isn't sticking - ordinary people see through the bullshit, and trust in mainstream media continues plunging to record lows.