IRS May Fire Half Of Its 90,000-Strong Workforce: Latest Leak

The IRS is reportedly drafting plans to fire as much as half of its workforce through a mix of layoffs, attrition and incentivized buyouts, two leakers told the Associated Press, who spoke on condition of anonymity "because they weren't authorized to disclose the plans."

According to the report, "The layoffs are part of the Trump administration’s efforts to shrink the size of the federal workforce through billionaire Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency by closing agencies, laying off nearly all probationary employees who have not yet gained civil service protection and offering buyouts to almost all federal employees through a “deferred resignation program” to quickly reduce the government workforce."

According to former IRS commissioner John Koskinen, a reduction of tens of thousands of employees would render the agency "dysfunctional."

AP would also like us to know that IRS cuts would be both racist and sexist, as "People of color make up 56% of the IRS workforce, and women represent 65%."

In February, roughly 7,000 IRS employees with less than one year of service were racistly and sexistly laid off from the organization, while the rest of the agency was offered "deferred resignation program" buyouts. Employees involved in processing the 2025 tax season, however, were told earlier this month that they would not be able to accept the offer.

Meanwhile, the IRS's deputized pistol-packin' IRS-CI agents are being loaned out to the Department of Homeland Security to help assist with immigration enforcement, after DHS Secretary Kristi Noem asked Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to borrow them.