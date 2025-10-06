Israeli Official Who Fled US After Pedo Sting Indicted; Trump DHS Appointee Is His Lawyer

A senior official in Israel's cybersecurity agency who was arrested in a child sex sting in August has been indicted by a Clark County grand jury on Friday, six weeks after he was mysteriously allowed to flee the United States back to Israel.

Tom Alexandrovich, who helps guide Israel's cybersecurity policy, was representing Israel at Black Hat USA, a professional conference in Las Vegas, when he was one of seven people swept up in a major, multi-agency sting operation targeting pedophiles soliciting sex acts with minors. According to court records, on Aug 6, the 38-year-old Alexandrovich allegedly committed the felony offense of using computer technology in an attempt to lure a child into sexual abuse. That particular crime encompasses children under 16. The next day, he posted a $10,000 bond at the Henderson Detention Center and fled the fucking country.

Online court records show that Alexandrovich is expected to appear on Oct. 15 for an initial arraignment, and is being represented by Las Vegas-based defense attorney David Chesnoff - who President Trump appointed to a position on the Homeland Security Advisory Council.

Las Vegas Attorney and Trump DHS Advisory Council nominee David Chesnoff

Why is an alleged Israeli high-level government pedophile being represented by a Trump nominee? Chesnoff also represented an Israeli dual citizen who pleaded guilty to lying about the Bidens taking a $5 million bribe from Burisma. Really weird.

In any event, according to the indictment, Alexandrovich "willfully, unlawfully and knowingly" with an undercover FBI agent, whom he believed was under 16, with the intent to "solicit, persuade or lure" them into sexual conduct through online apps such as WhatsApp and Pure, the latter of which is an app that allows users to "date, play and misbehave" anonymously.

As the news broke six weeks ago, the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reflexively denied Alexandrovich had done anything wrong, claiming that “the employee, who does not hold a diplomatic visa, was not arrested and returned to Israel as scheduled." Subsequently confronted with court records, Israel's Cyber Directorate said the earlier false statement “was accurate based on the information provided to us," and that Alexandrovich is now on leave "by mutual decision."

As we noted at the time of his arrest, it's not clear why or how he was allowed to return to Israel, which has a reputation as a haven for pedophiles who prey on American children. Citing a Jewish watchdog group, a 2020 CBS News report found that, in just the previous six years, more than 60 Jewish Americans who'd been accused of pedophilia had fled to Israel, taking advantage of Israel's "Right of Return" law that lets any Jewish individual in the world enjoy instant citizenship (though they are still subject to extradition).