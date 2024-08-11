print-icon
"It Didn't Sound Like Joe Biden": Pelosi Questions Dropout Letter As Biden Fingers Her In Ouster

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Sunday, Aug 11, 2024 - 05:25 PM

In his first interview since he was very clearly ousted from the 2024 race, President Biden specifically mentioned former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) - telling CBS News Sunday Morning that Democrats in the House and Senate thought he would drag down the entire party's chances of reelection.

"A number of my Democratic colleagues in the House and Senate thought that I was going to hurt them in the races. And I was concerned if I stayed in the race, that would be the topic — you’d be interviewing me about why did Nancy Pelosi say [something] … and I thought it’d be a real distraction," said Biden.

"When I ran the first time, I thought of myself as being a transition president. I can’t even say how old I am — it’s hard for me to get out of my mouth," he continued, adding that it was a combination of those factors, along with the priority of "maintaining this democracy," that steered 'his' decision, the NY Post reports.

Pelosi, meanwhile, is acting very strange about the whole thing - suggesting that Biden's letter announcing his withdrawal from the race wasn't written by him. (duh)

As modernity.news reported last week, it was widely reported that Pelosi told Biden that he could either step down "the easy way" or be removed "the hard way." Biden is apparently furious with her, as mentioned by interviewer Lesley Stahl in this clip.

She didn’t need to call anyone.

It's fairly obvious what happened - and now Pelosi is overcompensating with absurd suggestions, like adding Biden to Mount Rushmore

