"It's Broken": Bill Clinton Now Opposes NYC "Sanctuary City" Laws As Migrant Crisis Spirals Out-Of-Control

Former President Bill Clinton acknowledged Sunday that New York City's ultra-progressive "Right to Shelter law" needs to be amended due to the migrant crisis. The open southern border policy started by the Biden administration two years ago was championed by Democrats, but now, many have 'U-Turned' and reversed their position on "Sanctuary City."

"Gov. [Kathy] Hochul thinks it should be modified, and it probably should under the circumstances," Clinton told host John Catsimatidis on 77 WABC radio's "The Cats Roundtable" show. He added the migrant crisis spreading across US cities is not a good look for Democrats.

Clinton argued that NYC's "Right to Shelter" law needs to be changed as tens of thousands of migrants flooded the city this year after crossing the southern border with Mexico.

"It's broken. We need to fix it… It doesn't make any sense," Clinton said of the law.

"They come here, and we're supposed to shelter people who can't get work permits for six months. We need to change that," he added.

"They ought to work. They need to begin working, paying taxes and paying their way. Most of these people have no interest in being on welfare," Clinton said.

Days ago, Ingrid Lewis-Martin, chief advisor to Mayor Eric Adams, said NYC should not be responsible for housing migrants on the right to shelter laws in the state.

Clinton, like many other Democrats, is reversing course on Sanctuary City laws because the writing is on the wall that voters are fed up with the migrant crisis.

Responding to the post above, Elon Musk said, "They did literally ask for it."

In a separate post, Musk asked: "If New York is already buckling under the load and has run out of room, what will the situation be like a year from now?" He said, "The open border policy started under Biden two years ago. That policy was not in place under Obama, and Gov Hochul is Democrat not Republican, so this is not some D vs R political battle – it is specific to the current administration."

Musk noted over the weekend, "US Border Patrol just reported the highest number of recorded illegal immigrants in history at over 260,000 this month."

Mayor Adams warned last month that the migrant crisis will 'destroy NYC' and slammed the Biden administration for doing nothing about the problem they created.

Even the liberals on The View don't want migrants anymore

These migrants that Democrats welcomed into the US with open arms will be in for a cold awakening with the upcoming winter in NYC.

So what's next?