"It's A Tinder Box": GOP Members Consider Following MTG Into Retirement, Say White House Treats Them 'Like Garbage'

Following the surprise announcement by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) that she's retiring from Congress in 42 days - claiming that President Trump and House Republicans have abandoned America First priorities, it appears that others within the GOP are looking for the exit as well.

According to Punchbowl News, they received several messages over the weekend from disaffected Republicans who may follow MTG's lead.

One particularly pissed Republican told Punchbowl:

“This entire White House team has treated ALL members like garbage. ALL. And Mike Johnson has let it happen because he wanted it to happen. That is the sentiment of nearly all — appropriators, authorizers, hawks, doves, rank and file. The arrogance of this White House team is off putting to members who are run roughshod and threatened. They don’t even allow little wins like announcing small grants or even responding from agencies. Not even the high profile, the regular rank and file random members are more upset than ever. Members know they are going into the minority after the midterms. “More explosive early resignations are coming. It’s a tinder box. Morale has never been lower. Mike Johnson will be stripped of his gavel and they will lose the majority before this term is out.”

The outlet does note that MTG has "never been representative of the House Republican Conference writ large," and "clearly has a bone to pick with Trump and the leadership."

While she denied rumors that her early retirement means she's running for president in the next election, some have suggested that she may be running for Georgia governor.

Johnson, meanwhile, points out that they have "impossibly small margins" and say they're doing the best they can with "the hand they were dealt."

If Republicans lose another House member to death, retirement or illness, the GOP could even end up in the minority in 2026.

Punchbowl does the math:

Republicans have 219 seats and Democrats have 213. There’s a special election in Tennessee on Dec. 2 to fill former Rep. Mark Green’s (R-Tenn.) seat. Democrats and Republicans are pouring piles of money into that district, which Trump won by more than 20 points. If Republicans win, their margin will remain the same after MTG’s retirement. But Democrats will gain a seat in Houston at the end of January when voters choose the late Rep. Sylvester Turner’s (D-Texas) replacement. And on April 16, New Jersey voters will choose Gov.-elect Mikie Sherrill’s replacement. That’s a seat that former Vice President Kamala Harris won by nine percentage points in 2024. Let’s say Democrats are able to steal the Tennessee seat based on subpar GOP turnout — unlikely but possible — Johnson would have 218 members to Democrats’ 214. Texas and New Jersey would bring Democrats to 216. If any members retire or fall ill, Johnson would be sunk. House retirements and resignations are common after holidays. How appealing is it to return to the Capitol when the House spends most of its time voting on censure resolutions or meaningless messaging bills?

Meanwhile, government funding runs out again Jan. 30, and House lawmakers are privately acknowledging that there will be another battle with the Senate. And with so many pissed off Republicans in the House, Johnson is facing a slew of discharge petitions on health care, Russia sanctions, and a likely DP to ban stock trading in Congress. Discharge petitions are notably how the rank and file lodge their complaints with leadership - and it's so bad that Johnson has floated the idea of changing House Rules to make it harder to file them.