'I Refuse To Be A Battered Wife' - Marjorie Taylor Green Abandoning House Seat

One week after President Trump withdrew his "support and endorsement" of Marjorie Taylor Greene, the establishment-bucking Georgia congresswoman stunned supporters and foes alike by announcing she will resign from Congress. The move also comes shortly after Greene helped push Trump into a major political reversal that saw him suddenly encouraging Congress to pass legislation requiring the release of Jeffrey Epstein investigation files.

Marjorie Taylor Greene and Thomas Massie, who've demanded the release of the Epstein files and opposed US support of Israel, have both been targeted for primary challenges by President Trump (Tom Williams / CQ Roll Call)

In a video shot in her Georgia living room and posted to X, Green said her last day in office will be Jan 5, and lamented that "no matter which way the political pendulum swings, Republican or Democrat, nothing ever gets better for the common American man or woman." As examples, she cited the ongoing replacement of American jobs with foreign labor'; the use of tax collars to "fund foreign wars, foreign aid, and foreign interests"; mounting debt; and the erosion of the dollar." She also complained that various bills she introduced to advance the MAGA agenda "just sit collecting dust" as House leadership ignores them.

Elsewhere in her 10-minute announcement (full transcript here), Greene said:

"Loyalty should be a two-way street and we should be able to vote our conscience and represent our district's interest... [My work] has brought years of nonstop never ending personal attacks, death threats, lawfare, ridiculous slander and lies...I have too much self-respect and dignity. I love my family way too much. And I do not want my sweet district to have to endure a hurtful and hateful primary against me by the president that we all fought for, only to fight and win my election while Republicans will likely lose the midterms. And in turn, be expected to defend the President against impeachment after he hatefully dumped tens of millions of dollars against me and tried to destroy me. It's all so absurd and completely unserious. I refuse to be a ‘battered wife’ hoping it all goes away and gets better.” If I am cast aside by MAGA Inc and replaced by Neocons, Big Pharma, Big Tech, Military Industrial War Complex, foreign leaders, and the elite donor class that can't even relate to real Americans, then many common Americans have been cast aside and replaced as well. There is no 'plan to save the world' or insane 4D chess game being played."

As part of a Friday night meltdown that also focused on Republican Rep. Thomas Massie, Trump last week dropped a nearly-300-word rant assailing "Wacky Marjorie," and announcing he was withdrawing his "support and endorsement" of her. Trump said he stood ready to give the "right" Republican primary challenger his "Complete and Unyielding Support." Following Greene's resignation announcement, Trump told ABC News that her pending departure from the House is "great news for the country...I think it's great. I think she should be happy."

This MAGA marriage is no more: Trump and Greene teamed up at a January 2021 rally in Dalton, Georgia (NBC News)

First elected in 2020 to represent northwest Georgia's 14th Congressional District, Greene has been considered a central figure in the Make America Great Again movement -- even after Trump's attempt last week to excommunicate her, vilifying her as a "ranting lunatic" who's "gone far left."

Particularly over the past year, Greene has increasingly been a gadfly for the Republican establishment. In addition to being one of just four House Republicans to vote for the Massie-written discharge petition that ultimately compelled Trump's reversal on the Epstein files, Greene has resisted Trump's support for Ukraine and condemned GOP Congressional leadership for the expiration of Obamacare subsidies without offsetting initiatives to make health insurance more affordable.

Of particular note, Greene has become Congress's most outspoken Republican critic of US support of Israel, repeatedly opposing additional aid to what she calls the "secular government of Israel," accusing Israel of genocide in Gaza, and demanding that the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) register as a foreign agent. While not mentioning Israel by name in her resignation announcement, Greene appeared to take aim at those who put undue emphasis on Israel's interests: "America First should mean America First and only America First, with no other foreign country ever being attached to America First in our halls of government."

One antisemite down.



One to go. — Congressman Randy Fine (@RepFine) November 22, 2025

Massie, who is himself the target of a Trump-led primary challenge financed by three Israel-supporting billionaires, expressed disappointment at the sudden news that he was losing an important ally, writing:

"I'm very sad for our country but so happy for my friend Marjorie. I'll miss her tremendously. She embodies what a true Representative should be. Everyone should read her statement; there’s more honesty expressed in these four pages than most politicians will speak in a lifetime."

My message to Georgia’s 14th district and America.

Thank you. pic.twitter.com/tSoHCeAjn1 — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) November 22, 2025

Greene's resignation will at least temporarily trim the GOP's already-slim House majority -- they currently have 219 seats to the Democrats' 213, with three seats vacant. Under Georgia law, Governor Brian Kemp will have 10 days after Greene's seat goes vacant in January to call a special election, and that special election must happen within 30 days of that gubernatorial directive. Greene's district is reliably Republican -- she was reelected last year by a 64% to 36% margin.

Early Saturday morning, President Trump weighed in on MTG's resignation on Truth Social, writing in a post:

Marjorie "Traitor" Brown, because of PLUMMETING Poll Numbers, and not wanting to face a Primary Challenger with a strong Trump Endorsement (where she would have no chance of winning!), has decided to call it "quits." Her relationship with the WORST Republican Congressman in decades, Tom Massie of Kentucky, also known as Rand Paul Jr. because he votes against the Republican Party (and really good legislation!), did not help her. For some reason, primarily that I refused to return her never ending barrage of phone calls, Marjorie went BAD. Nevertheless, I will always appreciate Marjorie, and thank her for her service to our Country! President DJT

"The House is not big enough for her ambitions or personality," Steve Bannon, the Trump confidant and War Room podcast host, told the New York Times after Greene's announcement. "She had her committee assignments pulled by Pelosi in her first term -- and rose to be a national figure. We haven't seen or heard the last of MTG."

Given Bannon’s comments, we turn to Polymarket, where MTG currently sits at just 4% odds of becoming the Republican presidential nominee in 2028. J.D. Vance leads with 55%, followed by Marco Rubio at 8%. Interesting to note, Tucker Carlson has 3% odds.

Certainly a lot of posturing in the Republican Party ahead of midterms. Meanwhile, Democrats recently had to pull a $15 million loan just to stay afloat, as the rudderless party shows its true colors by embracing far-left toxic ideology.