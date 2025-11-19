After Flip-Flopping Tantrum, Trump Signs Bill To Release Epstein Files

Let's review...

On the campaign trail, Trump promised to release 'the Epstein files' - i.e. the list of powerful men who partook of Jeffrey Epstein's network of sex-trafficked young women.

After a few months in office, a brave reporter asked Trump 'hey what about those Epstein files you promised?' - which drew a hostile response from the Commander-in-Chief. 'Why are we still talking about that DEAD guy? Who cares anyway?'

That was the record-needle scratch heard 'round the world - the 'vibe shift' that split the base along weirdly partisan lines that seems to have, for some reason, pitted pro-Israel conservatives like Ted Cruz against America First conservatives like Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Thomas Massie - who have both vehemently pushed for the release of 'the Epstein files' while also criticizing Israel's influence in DC - the latter of which has been used as a cudgel to try and discredit the former.

After Trump's first tantrum at the journalist, which split the base, Pam Bondi insisted that she 'had the Epstein files on her desk' (and alluded to VIDEO evidence), only to release binders of old information to a group of conservative influencers.

Over the last two weeks things have gotten interesting. Democrats released a cache of Epstein emails mentioning Trump - which essentially established that Trump and the dead pedo were pals. Then, House Republicans released a motherlode of 20,000 documents from Epstein's estate which - in addition to the Democrat release - paints the following picture (in broad brush strokes):

- Trump and Epstein were pals

- They had a falling out

- Epstein then worked with Democrats and (oddly) his good friend Steve Bannon to help the 'Get Trump' industrial complex... get Trump.

Then Epstein was arrested by Bill Barr (whose pedocentric author father hired Epstein to teach at the Dalton School) and died in custody.

What the actual...

That said, it largely backfired on Democrats, as we learned:

Stacey Plaskett was texting back and forth with Epstein during Michael Cohen's 'get Trump' congressional testimony - asking Cohen questions prompted by Epstein.

was texting back and forth with Epstein during Michael Cohen's 'get Trump' congressional testimony - asking Cohen questions prompted by Epstein. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries was hitting Epstein up for a dinner and fundraising (like a direct private dinner) after he was convicted of sex trafficking.

was hitting Epstein up for a dinner and fundraising (like a direct private dinner) after he was convicted of sex trafficking. Larry Summers (Bill Clinton's former Treasury sec. and Harvard president) just went into hiding because Epstein was coaching him on how to cheat on his wife with the daughter of a former CCP official and mentee at Harvard.

Leading up to last week's release, Democrats, MTG, and Massie have been pushing for the release of the Epstein files - which would consist of everything the DOJ has compiled on Epstein and his network, while Trump has called MTG a traitor, and slandered Massie's dead wife.

We also note that Democrats didn't care about the Epstein files - and covered for his Democrat associates, until now.

And just like that, after House lawmakers dumped both sets of files, Trump flip-flopped and now supports the release of the (rest of the) Epstein files.

Related:

Release The Files!

On Wednesday evening, Trump said that he signed legislation allowing the DOJ to release the files - after both the House and the Senate passed Massie's bill to do just that.

"I HAVE JUST SIGNED THE BILL TO RELEASE THE EPSTEIN FILES!" Trump wrote in a lengthy screed on Truth Social. "As everyone knows, I asked Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, and Senate Majority Leader John Thune, to pass this Bill in the House and Senate, respectively. Because of this request, the votes were almost unanimous in favor of passage.

"At my direction, the Department of Justice has already turned over close to fifty thousand pages of documents to Congress. Do not forget — The Biden Administration did not turn over a SINGLE file or page related to Democrat Epstein, nor did they ever even speak about him."

If we had to guess, the files are more likely to show that Epstein was a Mossad honeypot operation than Trump was a john.

Can't wait to learn that [redacted] did all that sh*t!

Discuss...