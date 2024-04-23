Jan 6 Committee Chair Offers Bill To End Secret Service Protection For Convicted Felons

In a move aimed at Donald Trump, House Democrats have introduced a bill that would remove Secret Service protection for any former executive sentenced to prison for a federal or state felony.

The bill comes from Democratic Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson, who, in a fitting Deep State overlap, is not only the former Jan. 6 committee chairman but also the ranking member of the Homeland Security committee. Introduced Friday, HR 8081 has 8 cosponsors so far -- all Democrats.

These days, nearly every bill comes with a goofy, forced acronym, and this one's no exception. Thompson has titled it the “Denying Infinite Security and Government Resources Allocated toward Convicted and Extremely Dishonorable (DISGRACED) Former Protectees Act.”

Rep. Bennie Thompson is working to pave the path for Trump prison time (Getty Images via The Hill)

The measure seeks to address an admittedly huge conundrum that would arise in the event Trump gets jail time for any of the various politically-motivated prosecutions he's facing around the country: How would Secret Service agents operate inside a prison?

If Thompson's bill became law, they simply wouldn't. That would make possible Democrats' fever dreams of Prisoner Trump getting shivved in a prison shower, and negate their dread that a judge might choose to sentence Trump to house arrest out of mere practicality.

As Homeland Security committee Democrats wrote in a fact sheet describing the bill:

“This bill would remove the potential for conflicting lines of authority within prisons and allow judges to weigh the sentencing of individuals without having to factor in the logistical concerns of convicts with Secret Service protection."

Trump is currently facing four prosecutions:

The scandal-plagued Georgia election interference case led by DA Fanni Willis, who was having an affair with one of her prosecutors

led by DA Fanni Willis, who was having an affair with one of her prosecutors A federal election interference case

Federal charges of mishandling classified documents

The underway New York hush money trial, which centers on alleged falsification of business records regarding payments to compensate porn actress Stormy Daniels for keeping quiet about her alleged affair with Trump

“It is regrettable that it has come to this, but this previously unthought-of scenario could become our reality,” said Thompson -- as if he and his comrades don't want that reality more than anything on Earth.