JD Vance Rips Insane '60 Minutes' Segment Promoting "Orwellian" Speech Police In Germany

Vice President JD Vance slammed "Orwellian" speech laws in Germany, after a 60 Minutes segment showcased how German authorities crack down on online speech under the country's stringent laws - the same day CBS host Margaret Brennan claimed that Hitler 'weaponized free speech' to commit the holocaust.

Prosecutors Svenja Meininghaus, Dr. Matthäus Fink and Frank-Michael Laue told 60 Minutes that their work ensures democracy remains intact by preventing harmful rhetoric from spreading unchecked. 60 Minutes

The 60 Minutes segment documented pre-dawn police raids on people shitposting memes and other content construed by a bureaucrat as 'hate speech.'

During the segment, German prosecutor Dr. Matthäus Fink said that many Germans are shocked to learn that what they say online could be considered criminal.

"They say, 'No, that's my free speech,'" Fink said. "And we say, 'No, you have free speech as well, but it also has its limits.'"

The segment also showcased Josephine Ballon, CEO of 'HateAid' - an organization that "supports victims of online violence." When asked about Germany's laws, Ballon claimed "There is no surveillance," adding "Free speech needs boundaries," because "a very small group of people can rely on endless freedom to say anything they want while everyone else is scared and intimidated."

The debate over Germany's online speech laws went viral after JD Vance slammed European leaders to their faces at the Munich Security Conference, accusing EU nations of suppressing free speech and marginalizing right-wing parties like the Alternative for Germany (AfD).

According to Vance, censorship and government over reach pose a greater threat to European democracy than foreign adversaries - which sent German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius into hysterics, calling Vance's speech "unacceptable."

"Orwellian"

"Insulting someone is not a crime, and criminalizing speech is going to put real strain on European-US relationships," Vance wrote on X, responding to the clip. "This is Orwellian, and everyone in Europe and the US must reject this lunacy."

Americans React...

Insane!

*  *  *

