Judges, Democrat Prosecutor Protect Far-Left Activist Who Doxxed & Stalked Stephen Miller

Two judges and a Democrat prosecutor are protecting a far-left activist who doxxed top Trump adviser Stephen Miller, then showed up to his house - forcing Miller to evacuate his family to a military base.

The case began on Sept. 11, when the suspect, 66-year-old Barbara Wien, was spotted posting flyers in Miller's Arlington neighborhood which included a photo of Miller with a red circle and a cross through it and read "NO NAZIS IN NOVA," according to court records. The flyers included Miller's home address and a QR code linked to the Instagram account of an activist group - Arlington Neighbors United for Umanity (ANUFH).

Wien also cased Miller's home - making eye contact with his wife Katie Miller, and allegedly making an "I'm watching you" gesture according to a frame grab from a Secret Service surveillance video. This was 24 hours after Charlie Kirk was assassinated - and enough to think Wien had violated Virginia's law against doxxing and a similar federal statute. In response, the FBI sought a warrant for Wein's phone.

Yet late Wednesday, Magistrate Judge Lindsey Vaala denied the FBI's petition for a warrant to search Wein's phone a move the Justice Department plans to appeal, Axios reports. The agency wants to examine Wein's phone to see if she lied to investigators, or may be part of a larger group that might pose a risk to Miller and his family.

When police seized Wien's phone Oct. 1, she spoke with FBI officials who then alleged that she misled investigators, according to a court filing described to Axios. Based on that, the FBI asked for another search warrant, which Vaala denied.

Vaala contributed to the presidential campaigns of Presidents Obama and Biden before her appointment to the bench in 2022. -Axios

After Vaala denied the request, the Millers went to Virginia State Police - which took the case to judge Judith Wheat, who authorized the warrant on Oct. 1 - which state and federal law enforcement officials say reflects how routine the request was (and how absurd Vaala's denial was) - yet Democrat prosecutor Parisa Dehghani-Tafti threw a fit, demanding that the Wheat limit the warrant, which she then did in order to limit the search and the sharing of information with the FBI.

"A prosecutor is usually on the same team as the investigators trying to make a case. But in this case, it's the opposite. She's been stymying the investigation, it appears," said Richard Cullen, counselor to Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R), who was brought into the case along with Virginia's Attorney General Jason Miyares' office (via Axios).

"In all my years, I've never seen anything like the way this case is being handled," said one investigator involved in the case.

Of note, Dehghani-Tafti's Facebook page is riddled with anti-Miller postings, and she follows ANUFH - of which Wien is a member. Dehghani-Tafti told Axios that she has "performed my duties with integrity and objectivity, and I continue to do so. I have acted in every way to uphold the rule of law."

"The position of the judge and the justice system in Northern Virginia is, Stephen Miller deserves this, so it shouldn't be investigated," a senior administration official told the outlet.

Of note, Miller's family isn't the only one that's been evacuated from their house - as several admin officials have been housed on bases amid increasing threats from left-wing political violence. As Axios notes further:

Other high-level Trump administration officials also have been moved to bases, a sign of the GOP leaders' alarm about angry protests, the assassination of Charlie Kirk and the assassination attempts on Donald Trump.

"A lot of administration officials feel it's a problem that you have to live in Virginia or D.C. or Maryland. But the criminal justice system will not protect you and your family," a White House official said.

Bukele was right...