Kanye West Suddenly Apologies To "Jewish Community" For "Unintended Outburst"

Rapper "Ye," formerly Kanye West, unexpectedly apologized to "the Jewish community" in an Instagram post on Tuesday morning.

"I sincerely apologize to the Jewish community for any 'unintended outburst.' It was not my intention to hurt or demean, and I deeply regret any pain I may have caused," Ye (or maybe his PR agent) wrote in a post in Hebrew.

Ye continued: "I am committed to starting with myself and learning from this experience to ensure greater sensitivity and understanding in the future. Your forgiveness is important to me, and I am committed to making amends and promoting unity."

The apology comes more than a year after Ye spewed antisemitic comments on various social media platforms.

He was temporarily booted off X for saying: "I'm a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I'm going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE."

Ye's antisemitic comments in the fall of 2022 forced Adidas to terminate its partnership with the rapper. Many other brands ended their relationships with the rapper due to terrible optics.

By December 2022, Ye told Alex Jones in an interview, "Jewish media has made us feel like the Nazis and Hitler have never offered anything of value to the world," adding, "I see good things about Hitler, also."

It's not immediately known why Ye suddenly apologized. He may be trying to restore his image and regain partnerships with brands, or a strategy to be able to see his children, whom ex-Kim Kardashian has restricted him from visiting.