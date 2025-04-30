Kilmar Abrego Garcia Accused Of Being "Gang Member" In 2018 Sworn Affidavit

Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the 'wrongly deported Maryland Dad' that Democrats dropped everything to defend, was accused of being a gang member in a 2018 sworn affidavit by the father of his wife's children.

"She is dating a gang member," wrote Edwin Trejo Ramos of his ex, Jennifer Vasquez Sura in an affidavit filed in Prince George's County Circuit Court in Maryland seeking an emergency court hearing to obtain custody of the couple's two children.

"She try to kill herself and she left the kids with 11 year [old] to take care of them. And I'm afraid my kids lives are in danger because she is dating a gang member," reads the sworn affidavit, which was ultimately denied by a judge and later dismissed in 2019 over jurisdictional issues.

NEW: We @nypost have obtained court docs from 2018 showing

Kilmar Abrego Garcia was being accused of gang membership by his wife’s ex and the father of two of her kids.



According to the NY Post;

Abrego Garcia and Sura — a US citizen — met in 2016, according to NBC News. The couple moved in together in 2018, and in June 2019, they got married while Abrego Garcia was being held in an immigration center, standing on opposite sides of a security glass wall. Sura gave birth to their son a few months later. The timeline of Abrego Garcia and Sura’s relationship suggests the claim in the petition referred to Abrego Garcia.

Three years later, Vasquez Sura applied for a protective order against Abrego Garcia, claiming that he punched, scratched and grabbed her - leaving her with bruises and bleeding.

Abrego Garcia, an El Salvadorian national, was illegally residing in the United States when he was arrested and deported to El Salvador in March due to what US authorities claim was a "prominent role" in the MS-13 gang.

While an immigration judge had previously ruled that there was strong evidence the man was a member of MS-13, a different judge issued a withholding of removal - preventing his deportation to his home country over concerns that he would not be safe there.

The US government subsequently admitted that the deportation was due to an administrative error.

On April 10, the US Supreme Court ruled that the government must "facilitate" the release of Garcia from El Salvadorian custody, and make sure his case "is handled as it would have been had he not been improperly sent to El Salvador."

Since then, we've learned that Abrego Garcia was suspected by a Tennessee state trooper of human trafficking in 2022 after he was pulled over for driving erratically in a black 2001 Chevrolet Suburban - owned by another individual, full of people - and that the SUV was owned by a man who was himself deported after pleading guilty to smuggling illegal aliens in 2020.