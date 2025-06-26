Kilmar Abrego Garcia Could Soon Become A World Traveler (Again)

Federal prosecutors informed a judge earlier today that they intend to deport Kilmar Abrego Garcia—an illegal alien and suspected human trafficker—again, following his imminent release from a Tennessee jail, this time to a country other than El Salvador. In response, his attorneys urgently petitioned a federal judge in Maryland to order his transfer back to the far-left sanctuary state, where his wife is suing the Trump administration over what they claim was a wrongful deportation in March.

AP News reports that U.S. Magistrate Judge Barbara Holmes ruled that Kilmar Abrego Garcia has the right to be released while awaiting trial. However, she decided to keep him in custody for several more days due to concerns that immigration agents might attempt to deport him before legal proceedings concluded.

Federal immigration agents are preparing to deport the illegal alien to an as-yet-unidentified "third country"—a continuation of the Trump administration's broader mission to restore national security in the Homeland after the Biden-Harris regime facilitated a mass illegal alien invasion.

Garcia could soon become a world traveler, jet-setting to Libya, South Sudan, or another third-world country destination. This follows his recent deportation to El Salvador, where he spent time in the notorious Centro de Confinamiento del Terrorismo (CECOT) before being flown back to the U.S. to face federal human trafficking charges.

"If this Court does not act swiftly, then the Government is likely to whisk Abrego Garcia away to some place far from Maryland," Abrego Garcia's attorneys wrote in their request to Obama-appointed U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis in Greenbelt, Maryland.

"Our plan is that he will be taken into ICE custody and removal proceedings will be initiated," Jonathan Guynn, a deputy assistant attorney general at the Department of Juice's civil division, told the court.

"To El Salvador or a third country?" Judge Xinis asked.

He responded: "To a third country is my understanding."

In mid-April, Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) traveled—on likely the taxpayers' dime—to visit Garcia at what appeared to be a resort-like facility. A widely circulated image of Van Hollen alongside the illegal alien and suspected gang member gave the impression they were casually sipping margaritas.

Kilmar Abrego Garcia had a history of violence and was not the upstanding “Maryland Man” the media has portrayed him as.



The optics didn't sit well with some Maryland residents, who began questioning whether their senator's priorities lie with foreigners or with their own constituents.

"He will get due process, but make no mistake about it. Abrego Garcia is back in the U.S., but it's no homecoming," Jonathan Turley penned in an opinion piece in Fox News earlier this month.