LA County Declares State Of Emergency Over ICE Raids; Will Pay Rent & Provide Legal Aid

Los Angeles County has declared a state of emergency over ongoing ICE raids - and will provide rent relief for tenants who have 'fallen behind as a result' of the enforcement actions targeting people living in the United States illegally.

The declaration - introduced by County Supervisors Lindsey P. Horvath and Janice Hahn, passed by as 4-1 vote, with Supervisor Kathryn Barger opposing. In addition to rent relief, it will also use taxpayer funds for legal aid and other services, ABC News reports.

The Tuesday vote allows county supervisors to mobilize resources, and request state and federal financial assistance 'to respond to the impacts of the raids and expedite contracting to address the crisis' - which we're sure will be handled as 'carefully' as Palisades fire aid. One can't help but wonder if the entire point of the declaration is to squander taxpayer funds while delegitimizing the Trump administration's deportation efforts in the court of public opinion.

"What’s happening in our communities is an emergency - and Los Angeles County is treating it like one," Horvath said in a press release. "Declaring a Local Emergency ensures that the full weight of County government is aligned to support our immigrant communities who are being targeted by federal actions."

ICE began raiding parts of Los Angeles in June with the assistance of 700 active-duty marines, prompting widespread demonstrations.

"For months, families have lived under threat and workers have been taken from job sites," Horvath continued. "This proclamation is about action and speed — it allows us to move faster, coordinate better, and use every tool available to protect and stabilize our communities. We will continue to stand with our immigrant neighbors - today, and for as long as it takes."

The emergency declaration will remain in effect until the board terminates it.