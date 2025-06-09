Newsom Nightmare: Trump 'Would Arrest' CA Governor As Bessent Warns Over 'Criminal Tax Evasion'

As Los Angeles grapples with escalating riots targeting ICE agents conducting immigration enforcement operations, California Governor Gavin Newsom faces a mounting cascade of crises.

On Monday - as LA continues to spiral out of control amid anti-ICE protests - which resulted in President Trump deploying the National Guard, Trump suggested that Newsom 'should be' arrested over his mishandling of the situation.

When asked about a back-and-forth between Newsom and White House border czar Tom Homan - who threatened to arrest anyone that obstructed immigration enforcement efforts - including the governor (though he said that neither Newsom nor LA Mayor Karen Bass had crossed the line,' Trump said: "I would do it if I were Tom. I think it's great," adding "Gavin likes the publicity but I think it would be a great thing. He’s done a terrible job, look — I like Gavin Newsom, he’s a nice guy but he’s grossly incompetent, everybody knows that."

Reporter: "Gavin Newsom is daring Tom Homan to come and arrest him. Should he do it?"



President Trump: "I would do it. Gavin likes the publicity, but I think it would be a great thing."



🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/kEVhCZx1aY — TheBlaze (@theblaze) June 9, 2025

Trump also defended his decision to call in the National Guard, posting to Truth Social Monday that "If we had not done so, Los Angeles would have been completely obliterated," adding that Newsom and Bass "should be saying, ‘THANK YOU, PRESIDENT TRUMP, YOU ARE SO WONDERFUL. WE WOULD BE NOTHING WITHOUT YOU, SIR."

Sign Up for CAPITAL - the daily newsletter that cuts through the chaos of Tech, Markets, and Freedom with raw, unfiltered truth.

Bessent goes Ballistic

Meanwhile over the weekend, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent accused Newsom of threatening criminal tax evasion after the Democrat governor suggested withholding tens of billions of dollars in state payments to the federal government.

Newsom issued the threat after reports emerged saying that President Donald Trump plans major funding cuts to California while readying with costly fines for allowing a biological male to compete in girls' sports and win multiple state titles.

"A Biological Male competed in California Girls State Finals, WINNING BIG, despite the fact that they were warned by me not to do so," Trump recently wrote on Truth Social last week. "As Governor Gavin Newscum fully understands, large scale fines will be imposed!”

Newsom responded to Trump’s post, writing on X: "Californians pay the bills for the federal government. We pay over $80 BILLION more in taxes than we get back. Maybe it’s time to cut that off, @realDonaldTrump.”

Californians pay the bills for the federal government.



We pay over $80 BILLION more in taxes than we get back.



Maybe it’s time to cut that off, @realDonaldTrump. pic.twitter.com/lwFHFSgSyJ — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) June 6, 2025

Secretary Scott Bessent fired back at Newsom’s threats, warning that the governor’s actions could constitute criminal tax evasion. The top Trump administration official then said that Newsom’s plan would defraud American taxpayers and leave California residents liable for any unpaid federal taxes.

"I am certain most California businesses know that failing to pay taxes owed to the Treasury constitutes tax evasion and have no intention of following the dangerous path Governor @GavinNewsom is threatening," Bessent said on X. "I would warn state officials, including payroll managers, that federal law attaches personal liability to an attempt to evade or defeat tax."

"Instead of committing criminal tax evasion, Governor Newsom should consider a tax plan for California that follows the Trump Tax Cuts model and reduces the onerous state tax burden to allow families to keep more of their hard-earned money,” the Treasury secretary added, branding the governor's plan "extremely reckless."

I am certain most California businesses know that failing to pay taxes owed to the Treasury constitutes tax evasion and have no intention of following the dangerous path Governor @GavinNewsom is threatening.



I would warn state officials, including payroll managers, that federal… — Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (@SecScottBessent) June 8, 2025

Just days before President Trump’s social media post condemning California’s policies on transgender athletes, AB Hernandez, a transgender junior from Jurupa Valley High School, dominated the girls’ state track and field championships in Clovis. Hernandez secured gold in the high jump (5 feet, 7 inches, with no failed attempts) and triple jump (sharing first place), while earning silver in the long jump. This sparked controversy, as Hernandez shared the podium with female competitors who placed just behind her during Saturday’s finals, fueling debates over fairness in competition.

Violent anti-ICE protests escalated in downtown Los Angeles as radical demonstrators clashed with police, set vehicles ablaze, and blocked a major freeway, marking a third day of unrest on Sunday.

🚨The streets in LA officially belong to the rioters pic.twitter.com/de8eGGAH4p — Cam Higby | America First 🇺🇸 (@camhigby) June 9, 2025

The turmoil surged nationwide over the weekend, with far-left agitators storming the streets of Los Angeles, New York City, and Chicago to denounce ICE’s intensified immigration raids aimed at securing the border. Undeterred, these protesters unleashed havoc, challenging law and order in America’s cities.

🚨🚨BREAKING: LAPD just threatened to make arrests at the LA federal building but were overwhelmed by the riot mob.



They threw glass bottles and even smashed a police cruiser windshield.



I am on the ground now | LA riots pic.twitter.com/kiI4FpJFZf — Cam Higby | America First 🇺🇸 (@camhigby) June 8, 2025

In Los Angeles, authorities arrested 27 individuals on Saturday as approximately 300 National Guard troops were deployed to restore control, with the first units arriving Sunday morning. Late Saturday, LAPD officials reported 10 additional arrests—including a dangerous suspect accused of hurling a Molotov cocktail—while three courageous officers sustained injuries but avoided hospitalization in the line of duty.