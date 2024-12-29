"The Last Spark Of Hope" For Germany - Musk Pens Pro-AfD Op-Ed In Major Paper; Editor Resigns

Amid ongoing efforts by the establishment to ban the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party from the upcoming German elections (in the name of democracy?), Billionaire Elon Musk has waded deeper into the politics of this declining nation, in an effort to protect his "significant investments".

A week after he stated on X that “only the AfD can save Germany”, he has penned a supportive op-ed for the country’s Welt am Sonntag newspaper... prompting the resignation of the paper's editor.

The initial six word post on X was enough to prompt much wailing and gnashing of teeth among Europe's cognoscenti, but this op-ed appears to have ratcheted up the panic to '11'.

First things first, this is not a direct op-ed as one might comprehend it as it's title clearly highlights: "Why Elon Musk is betting on the AfD – and why he is wrong"

Welt editor-in-chief Jan Philipp Burgard is careful to remind readers (multiple times) that:

"The AfD is in parts xenophobic and anti-Semitic. That is why it is a danger to Germany."

Musk makes short work of the farcical "far-right extremist" accusation:

“The portrayal of the AfD as rightwing extremist is clearly false, considering that Alice Weidel, the party’s leader, has a same-sex partner from Sri Lanka! Does that sound like Hitler to you? Please!”

AfD co-leader Alice Weidel SLAMS Angela Merkel and the CDU party, says she destroyed Germany in powerful 13-minute speech.

The Tesla CEO is undeterred as he covers a variety of topics that Germany needs to address as it near an “economic and cultural collapse," adding that he has the “right” to address the country’s political climate as he has “made significant investments” in Germany’s technological and industrial sectors.

In the op-ed, Musk argued that Germany’s economy is handicapped by regulatory overreach and bureaucracy.

“The AfD has understood that economic freedom is not just desirable, but necessary. Its approach of reducing government over-regulation, cutting taxes and deregulating the market reflects the principles that made Tesla and SpaceX successful,” Musk wrote, according to a rough translation. “If Germany wants to regain its industrial strength, it needs a party that doesn’t just talk about growth, but also takes policy action to create an environment where companies can thrive without heavy government intervention,” he added.

While the globalist elites panic over Musk's six word X statement (and now the op-ed), he points out this is not some marginalized political party:

"The AfD, even though it is described as far-right, represents a political realism that resonates with many Germans who feel that their concerns are ignored by the establishment. It addresses the problems of the moment - without the political correctness that often obscures the truth," the tech billionaire continued.

Musk also said the AfD was "committed to a controlled immigration policy that gives priority to integration and the preservation of German culture and security. This is not about xenophobia, but about ensuring that Germany does not lose its identity in the pursuit of globalization."

Musk concluded that AfD was the "last spark of hope" for the country.

Following the op-ed’s publication, the paper’s opinion section editor, Eva Marie Kogel, announced her resignation on X.

"I always enjoyed heading the opinion section of WELT and WAMS. Today an article by Elon Musk appeared in Welt am Sonntag. I handed in my resignation yesterday after it went to print."

Elections in Germany are set for Feb. 23 following the collapse of Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s government. The AfD is now running second in opinion polls with around 19% support, behind the conservative CDU/CSU alliance with more than 30%.

However, Germany's mainstream parties have all ruled out working with AfD at the national level.

...all of which rings a very loud bell from what we just witnessed in Paris.