Left-Wing Activists Run Shadow Police Force On Signal To Target ICE In Minneapolis

Last week, federal prosecutors issued six grand jury subpoenas to Minnesota officials, including Gov. Tim Walz, Attorney General Keith Ellison, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, and others, as part of an investigation into whether they obstructed or impeded federal deportation operations.

While the subpoenas appeared focused on whether public statements by state and local officials interfered with federal immigration enforcement, late Saturday night, new reports from citizen journalists suggest the alleged obstruction may have extended well beyond just rhetoric at press conferences and on social media.

Let's begin with citizen journalist Cam Higby's bombshell reporting, who says he "infiltrated organizational signal groups all around Minneapolis with the sole intention of tracking down federal agents and impeding/assaulting/and obstructing them."

"Each area of the city has a Signal group, or in some cases multiple groups. Let's start with a screen recording of all members of the south side group," Higby said.

I have infiltrated organizational signal groups all around Minneapolis with the sole intention of tracking down federal agents and impeding/assaulting/and obstructing them.



Each area of the city has a signal…

Higby describes spending several days undercover deep within left-wing activist Signal groups that coordinate pressure campaigns against ICE agents. He notes that members use emojis to designate their specific roles and responsibilities.

According to Higby, the group's core operations include organizing mobile patrols that continuously search for suspected federal vehicles. When a vehicle is flagged, its details are shared with designated "plate checkers," who cross-reference the information against a database of known federal assets and update the records if a match is confirmed.

"Dispatch runs a maxed-out call all day, telling protesters where ICE has been spotted and how they can best be impeded," he said.

I have been undercover inside the groups for days.



You'll notice emojis next to people's names. Here's a key for what those emojis mean.



The highlighted positions are the most crucial. Most are self explanatory. Mobile patrols spend their…

For each "occupation" or "shift" position, protestors have to undergo "training," Higby said.

For each "occupation" or "shift" position, protestors have to undergo "training"



It's unclear what the training entails - other than numerous slides of instruction. I've seen it mentioned repeatedly. Who is paying for all this?!

Multiple Signal groups are located across the sanctuary city in several "patrol zones."

Each chat (for a specific part of each city) has smaller districts broken up within it called "patrol zones" which guide ICE chasers on where they should be/position.

He shared a screen recording of the federal vehicle plate database.

Here is a screen recording of their plate database as well as a link to its instructions.

Screenshot of the active dispatch call.

"I'll also attach below a video of dispatch actually tracking the vehicle I was in, claiming that we were "confirmed ICE." They constantly misidentify vehicles. Pay attention to emojis tagged on plate checks," Higby said.

Here is a screenshot of the active dispatch call (it's always active) as well as a shift change. You can see folks are changing their emojis, clocking in and out.



I'll also attach below a video of dispatch actually tracking the vehicle I…

Higby pointed out that the "quasi police force" uses "SALUTE", used in military and paramilitary operations.

The quasi police force uses a system called "SALUTE" which calls out the size of federal units, activity, locations, uniforms, times and locations.



They then instruct their ICE chasers to follow and confront agents at their known locations.

He even claimed that local police are "cooperating" with the shadow police force ...

THEY ARE EVERYWHERE AND LOCAL POLICE ARE COOPERATING.



Here an "observer" calls out a possible agent but says she's just out walking her dog so can't continue on.



Dispatch called for "backup"



Also below is a message indicating that local…

Insider Wire and citizen journalists claim that a former campaign strategist of Gov. Walz, Amanda Koehler, was identified as the "Minnesota Signal group leader."

Shared in the Signal group.

The organizational structure of what appears to be a shadow police force, designed to carry out coordinated pressure campaigns against the federal government, appears highly organized and may even involve coordination with local law enforcement and individuals linked to Gov. Walz.

Higby asked: "Who is paying for all this?!"