Left-Wing NGOs Transition To Targeting 'Critical Economic Chokepoints' In Minneapolis

Left-wing nonprofit groups in Minneapolis appear to have moved beyond pressure campaigns targeting ICE agents and federal law enforcement, shifting from street protests/riots toward actions that may disrupt critical infrastructure on Friday. The apparent objective is to target economic chokepoints and critical infrastructure, a pressure tactic consistent with the color revolution playbook previously deployed by dark-money funded NGO networks aligned with the Democratic Party’s protest-industrial complex and financed by left-wing billionaire foundations.

Local media outlet The Minnesota Star Tribune reported on Friday evening that "at a demonstration outside Minneapolis–St. Paul International Airport's main terminal, a Metropolitan Airports Commission spokesman said police arrested roughly 100 demonstrators."

Following a morning demonstration outside Minneapolis–St. Paul International Airport's main terminal, a Metropolitan Airports Commission spokesman said police arrested roughly 100 demonstrators.



📸 Elizabeth Flores/The Minnesota Star Tribune



Follow updates here:… pic.twitter.com/h39Z5689IN — The Minnesota Star Tribune (@StarTribune) January 23, 2026

Footage from the protest area appears to show demonstrators - mainly white liberal boomers - blocking the main access road to Terminal 1 at the international airport.

We're not quite certain who organized the protest at the airport, but a flyer floating around social media appears to show the same left-wing nonprofit that organized 'No Kings' rallies across the country last year - largely seen as a failure because the mobilization effort only attracted white liberal boomers.

Here’s the flyer showing that Indivisible Twin Cities and 50501, dark-money-funded NGOs, could've been the organizers of the event to shut down critical infrastructure:

According to previous reporting by Peter Schweizer & Seamus Bruner of the Government Accountability Institute, the 'No Kings' protest brand was created by The Indivisible Project (or "Indivisible"). That entity and its eponymous offshoots - "Indivisible Civics," "Indivisible Action," "Indivisible East Bay," et al - sprung up as an activist mobilization machine in response to Trump's 2016 victory.

Parsing through 990 filings: Indivisible Civics funds the Indivisible Project.

As for Indivisible Project, the typical foundations that fund chaos nationwide also fund this entity.

The evolution of the protest to now shut down critical infrastructure comes as left-wing NGOs are attempting an "economic blackout" across Minnesota. As we noted days ago, the state is being used as a testing ground by Marxist revolutionists who will replicate pressure campaigns that work in the metro area across every sanctuary city when spring rolls around.

Let's take a step back because the protest at the airport is a similar playbook that was used by revolutionary pro-Palestine groups in recent years that targeted critical economic chokepoints of the economy, from highways to bridges to airports and even land ports (read here). The goal of the protest industrial complex is not to help the cause; rather, it is all part of a sinister plan to collapse the nation from within.

There is good news: Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent sat down with journalist Christopher Rufo earlier this month to discuss plans to investigate dark-money-funded NGOs sowing chaos nationwide.

Among the topics discussed in the Bessent-Rufo interview were left-wing nonprofits, with Bessent acknowledging that "we are examining" NGO activities and funding structures...

Bessent continued:

Yes, yes, and yes. So, these groups that are engaging in this—we have the authority and are examining them. Because when you see these protesters, someone is financing them. There are safe houses. When you see the 300 people with the same laser that they're using to blind DHS agents in courthouses in Portland, someone bought those lasers. And again, what we do is follow the money—just like we followed it with the mafia, just like we follow it. We'll find out who's done this. I announced today that we are going to put in effect a whistleblower program. And my sense is that the rats will turn on each other. As I believe you reported—or someone talked about in a roundtable—one of the Somali fraudsters tried to bribe a juror with $120,000. What turned out, she'd been given $200,000 to bribe the jurors, and she skimmed. It's like the scorpion—it's in their nature.

EXCLUSIVE: Treasury ⁦@SecScottBessent⁩ tells me that the Trump Administration will launch investigations into left-wing nonprofits that serve as a front for violent protests and criminal obstruction of ICE operations. It’s time to stop left-wing terrorism in America. pic.twitter.com/roorsk4XLA — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@christopherrufo) January 9, 2026

Bessent said "rats," the question there is whether he was referring to the actual rodent, or an acronym for the Rockefeller Foundation (R), Arabella network (A), Tides Foundation (T), and Soros Foundation (S), some of the foundations that have been funding the protest industrial complex against President Trump and attempting to derail the America First agenda.

Let's circle back to retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn's comments in late November:

As spring and warmer weather approach, the protest industrial complex will be operating at full steam. It is time for the Trump administration to get ahead of these Marxist revolutionaries, whose main goal is a color revolution and regime change in the White House, the end of America First, and to collapse the nation from within.