Left-Wing NGOs Plan "Economic Blackout" Across Minnesota As State Becomes Testbed For Revolution

The color-revolution risk assessment we delivered to readers in August 2025 has since seen a timeline that has been accelerated, with Democratic Party-aligned dark-money funded NGOs, left-wing militant groups, and anti-Trump labor unions leveraging Minneapolis as a testbed for coordinated socialist resistance activity, including strike actions, boycotts, and engineered social unrest, all aimed at undermining President Trump's legitimacy, authority, and governing capacity, with the end goal of regime change at the White House.

The assessment initially forecasted that selective resistance movements would begin to materialize in 2026, with mass resistance emerging in 2027-28 ahead of the presidential election. That timeline has since accelerated, as Marxist NGOs and unions are funneling personnel and resources into Minneapolis to fuel social unrest, with the hopes of impeding the federal government's deportation operations targeting criminal illegal aliens. Remember, these illegals are either the Democratic Party's current voting bloc or future voting bloc.

Spotted organizing tonight’s protests in Minneapolis: the literal Communist Party.



Here’s the pin they’re handing out to match the flags they’re waving. @realDailyWire pic.twitter.com/AWM0lPf8Yl — Brecca Stoll (@breccastoll) January 10, 2026

Several weeks of protests following the fatal shooting of a left-wing legal observer by an ICE agent in Minneapolis are now evolving into what local media outlet Minnesota Reformer calls a "general strike" set to unfold on Friday. The outlet reports that "Minnesota's unions, progressive faith leaders, and community activists" are organizing the strike, called "ICE Out of Minnesota: Day of Truth & Freedom."

"It is time to suspend the normal order of business to demand immediate cessation of ICE actions in MN, accountability for federal agents who have caused loss of life and abuse to Minnesota residents, and call for Congress to immediately intervene," ICE Out's landing page says.

Again, this strike is unlikely to accomplish much on the ground beyond disrupting economic activity, but the objective for nonprofits stirring up their column of useful-idiot activists, some of whom are paid, alongside unions mobilizing their members, is an optics-driven informational war aimed at shifting public sentiment and influencing politicians on Capitol Hill.

Small businesses in Minnesota are proactively closing on Friday to support the economic blackout and stand in solidarity with those participating in the general strike. pic.twitter.com/n0PS9hszG9 — Karlyn Borysenko, anti-communist cult leader (@DrKarlynB) January 21, 2026

Think of this boots-on-the-ground effort as a small number of voices using a megaphone in an attempt to manufacture the appearance of widespread public outrage. The hope is that polls shift and force the White House to back down.

However, 2025 was the year when the nation learned (read here) how left-wing billionaire foundations - and even foreign adversaries - are funding NGO networks to undermine the nation to sow chaos and collapse the country from within.

There is already movement on the White House level, and even the Treasury (as revealed in Bessent-Rufo interview last week), that suggests the federal government will begin pressuring the entire nonprofit sector that should be helping the homeless and the poor, but has been hijacked by left-wing billionaires to wage a color revolution operation against Trump to derail the America First movement. These types of operations are what the CIA does overseas in third-world countries for regime changes - it's just that this type of statecraft was inverted when Trump won in 2016.

Taking a look at the Facebook page for "ICE Out of Minnesota: Day of Truth & Freedom," the event is listed as hosted by left-wing nonprofits and unions, including TakeAction Minnesota, Gender Justice, COPAL MN, 50501: Minnesota, ATU Local 1005, CTUL, Twin Cities Democratic Socialists, and nine other groups

Highly organized. These groups are part of the protest-industrial complex.

Alpha News' Liz Collin provided a memo to the Minnesota Nurses Association members encouraging members to participate in Friday's " statewide economic blackout ."

SUBMITTED: Letter from Minnesota Nurses Association urges union members to participate in “ICE Out of Minnesota: A Day of Truth and Freedom.”



It includes a “statewide economic blackout” and rally.



Nurse to @AlphaNews:



“MNA & SEIU are as bad as the teachers unions, we are… pic.twitter.com/GGyMepUIEX — Liz Collin (@lizcollin) January 19, 2026

Escalations everywhere by left-wing militants.

We warned last September:

Let's not forget that CCP-linked communist billionaire Neville Roy Singham's dark-money-funded NGOs have been involved in nationwide anti-ICE protests:

This color revolution operation, which hides behind the nonprofit industry, is called the "invisible insurrection"... and this social unrest will broaden come spring.

Minneapolis (🔜 ALL “sanctuary” cities everywhere) running the Color Revolution playbook perfectly: provoke chaos, deploy ‘legal observers’ as shields, & launder radical activism through dark $ NGOs—all funded by Arabella & Soros-type networks we’ve exposed repeatedly. pic.twitter.com/U9B9rJcY0F — Seamus Bruner (@seamusbruner) January 21, 2026

Just so readers are aware: once Democrats perfect the "Minneapolis experiment," they will attempt to replicate it across every sanctuary city.