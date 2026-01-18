NYC Socialists Prepare Mass Mobilization Of 4,000 Anti-ICE Army

New York City's Democratic Socialists of America are moving to train and mobilize more than 4,000 anti-ICE activists into "rapid response" units designed to interfere with federal deportation operations targeting criminal illegal aliens, according to a New York Post report.

DSA's effort to assemble a highly organized anti-ICE army of purple-haired leftists to impede federal deportation operations is particularly alarming because the planning phase was apparently being done at an upscale Midtown headquarters of the Chinese Communist Party-linked People's Forum, a venue littered with pro-Communism rhetoric.

"As we've seen in other cities, we still do anticipate a big wave of federal immigration enforcement," a DSA official who called herself Marina told the crowd of about 100 members last Thursday.

NYPost reported that the NYC chapter is preparing to train upwards of 2,000 DSA members and another 2,000 non-members, and to activate 50 additional trainers. If this story is accurate, it suggests that pressure campaigns against ICE agents on city streets, such as those seen in Minneapolis after the fatal shooting of Renee Good by an ICE officer, are highly organized.

"When we got the call for this ICE sighting, within minutes, we had 20 to 30 observers on foot and in vehicle, myself included. We showed up and we overwhelmed these ICE agents so much that they let this detainee go. They are scaring us, but we are scaring them right back. We have to keep going. It is working," one of these legal observers in Minneapolis admitted in a social media post.

ALERT: Woman reveals that a quick response group she’s in was able impede and obstruct an ICE operation that ended in the detainee being let loose:



“When we got the call for this ICE sighting, within minutes, we had 20 to 30 observers on foot and in vehicle, myself included.… pic.twitter.com/4rYXbWfitN — E X X ➠A L E R T S (@ExxAlerts) January 18, 2026

Here's more from the NYPost report:

The group didn’t say what all of this will cost, but the member-funded organization repeatedly asked for money throughout the nearly two-hour long meeting – with one leader even going around the room with a red beanie soliciting cash donations in the socialist version of a collection plate.

Most concerning is that a dark-money NGO network tied to a CCP-linked communist billionaire, Neville Roy Singham, was allegedly at the center of this anti-ICE chaos and potentially seen as a command-and-control support node to organize nationwide protests.

This time around, as the Democratic Party's NGO network attempts to spark 'George Floyd 2.0', we've understood how this protest industrial complex operates, and even the Trump administration has caught on, with Trump lashing out at paid protesters, and even Scott Bessent at the Treasury talking about investigating the NGOs.

It has become clearer than ever that Democrats and their NGO networks are waging a color-revolution-style operation against the America First agenda, one that increasingly appears aimed at obstructing federal deportation efforts intended to restore national security after the Biden-Harris regime allowed an invasion.

Democrats oppose the deportation of criminal illegals because they view this population as a future voting bloc, part of a broader strategy to entrench a sinister one-party rule. In the process, national security has been sacrificed for political power.

Why Democrats and their DSA allies are coordinating with a CCP-linked communist billionaire's group to disrupt efforts to restore national security should be deeply alarming to the Trump administration. Yet amid all this chaos, one question remains: why have there been no meaningful reforms in the NGO universe?

"At this point, I have to believe that authorities and law enforcement know that the People's Forum is not just ground zero for organizing NYC protests, but for foreign influence nonprofits on a national level. For them to be collaborating with the DSA, fresh off their return from Cuba, is a huge escalation in the revolution against the West. The DSA has an estimated 11,000 members in NYC alone. I pray that we don't have another summer of protest-turned-riots in American cities, but these groups are training to do exactly that. You know the old saying: When someone tells you who they are, believe them," an NGO expert focused on the Singham network told ZeroHedge.