Left-Wing Activists Rush To Defend Islamic Migrants After Attack On Berlin Pride Parade

Is "suicidal empathy" the real cause of the western world's immigration crisis? Or, is the political left completely devoid of empathy? Is the multicultural agenda so important to them that they're willing to sacrifice their own people to protect it?

The problem of "intersectionality" and engineered mass immigration is that progressive ideals are not shared or respected by most cultures. Leftists envision a sweeping coalition of socialist and minority groups joining forces to destroy the "evil colonial west", but they seem to be ignoring the fact that foreign elements entering Europe and the US hate liberals as much as they hate conservatives.

This might not be stupidity - it might be a calculated risk on the part of woke leaders who are happy to throw a few of their "comrades" to the third world wolves in the service of the "greater good." A common tactic of Antifa and related organizations in the face of a terror attack or criminal event that makes them look bad is to counter by diverting the public discourse. The pattern is undeniable and undoubtedly well planned.

For example, public information on the assassination of Charlie Kirk was immediately diverted with false claims that the shooting suspect (Tyler Robinson) is "right wing". When that narrative fell apart, they fabricated an elaborate conspiracy theory blaming Israel, Kirk's own organization and his wife.

As it turns out, Robinson confessed to his family members and his transgender partner that he committed the murder. The fraudulent theories have been destroyed by the evidence, but the mission was already accomplished - Leftists and their allies were able to derail public outrage and avoid retribution.

Jimmy Kimmel said the Charlie Kirk shooter Tyler Robinson was MAGA. Is he right?pic.twitter.com/n6fhA8mr2k — You Have to See This (@UHave2C) September 17, 2025

When a minority or migrant commits a heinous crime against a white person, activist groups organize protest events against "whiteness", as if white people are liable for the actions of minorities.

When attacks on LGBT groups are committed by Muslim suspects, progressives often step in and protest: Not against Islam, but against western conservatives as the cause of the violence. The slaughter at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Florida is often associated with US conservative movements; the fact that the perpetrator (Omar Mateen) was Muslim is completely washed over.

Someone else is always the culprit and leftists and their "allies" always escape scrutiny.

Now, we see the same pattern in Germany where a Muslim (Abdul Ballout) was shot and killed after ramming a vehicle through a pride parade, killing one person and injuring 29 others. Leftists are desperate to divert attention away from the Islamic issue and they are brazenly blaming conservatives for the attack.

The organizers of the parade have made a public statement admonishing anyone who points out that the attack once again proves that Muslim immigration into Europe is a problem. They assert that the attempted mass murder should not be used to "create division" and at no point did they cite Islam as a potential motivating ideology.

"People are trying to divide our society and set some people against others. As the CSD in Berlin, we will not allow this."



The organisers of Berlin Pride say yesterday's attack must not be used "for political ends".



Latest: https://t.co/1S1CaCFVtz



📺 Sky 501 and Virgin 602 pic.twitter.com/41qBdUbRoL — Sky News (@SkyNews) July 26, 2026

Activists have rushed to social media to scapegoat the right wing. In many cases, simply acknowledging the connections between constant attacks in Europe and the mass immigration of third worlders is treated as a trigger for further violence. In other words, the more conservatives point out the source of the threat, the more responsible they are for the violence against LGBT groups.

As expected the deranged left wing liberal blames White men for the Islamic terror attack at the Berlin pride event



Says we shouldn’t blame an entire community for the Muslims actions but blames an entire community (white men) for a Muslims actions 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/b61Ev0rroV — Zee •*. 🔥 (@Zeeeee_xx) July 26, 2026

Of course, Christians in Europe are also the regular targets of attack by Muslim migrants. Numerous Christmas festivals in Germany have been cancelled in recent years for this very reason. Muslims keep driving trucks into them and killing people. But that's of no concern to progressives, and neither is the murder of their fellow activists. They simply cannot allow conservatives to be right about immigration.

“Hopefully it's a white Christian person, not a person of color” — the vigil speech about the car crash into the CSD now has English subtitles and is ready...



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Tap Subscribe on @translatemom to jump the line ⚡ pic.twitter.com/DRxmlbTD7b — TranslateMom (@TranslateMom) July 26, 2026

“Hearing the news that a car — a man in a car [drove into the crowd]… the first thing I thought was: ‘Hopefully it’s not a Kanake (Muslim foreigner)… hopefully it’s a Christian white person.’ But it wasn’t. That’s where intersectionality comes into play again. We don’t all fight the same battles, but we’re there for each other in moments like these. And that’s beautiful.”

That's right, whenever these attacks occur, leftists are hoping it was a white conservatives behind the wheel or on the trigger, but this is rarely the case. When it's one of their own or a migrant, they call for unity and intersectionality and shift the blame.

It's obvious that the multicultural agenda is more important to progressive leaders than the LGBT agenda. If the woke left actually gets what they want (which is total invasion of the west by the third world) many of their supposed principles will face elimination by those same migrants. Leftists don't care. What they want is to burn the west to the ground. The ends justify the means.