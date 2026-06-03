Lefty Tech Rag Panics As Manhattan Institute Pivots From Killing DEI To Crushing NGO-Funded Riots

Left-leaning Condé Nast, through Wired, appears to be running narrative cover for the protest-industrial complex, gaslighting readers over efforts to impose real penalties on chaos and disorder stemming from protests and riots.

Wired reporter Ali Winston's target is the Manhattan Institute. She appears to be upset that the Manhattan Institute is pushing for new state laws that make vandalism, blocking roadways, and trespassing during riots and protests felony offenses.

❗️ TOTAL anarchy in Los Angeles



Rioters are smashing windows, setting cars on FIRE https://t.co/ie6krxi0wk pic.twitter.com/a55XgmAwIm — Rapid Report (@RapidReport2025) June 9, 2025

"The Manhattan Institute, cofounded in 1978 by former Central Intelligence Agency director William Casey, is in the midst of a yearlong campaign to pass state-level legislation reclassifying minor crimes like vandalism, blocking a roadway, or trespassing during a protest as felonies that would carry 18-month prison sentences as punishment," Winston wrote in the article.

Denver, Colo. (March 28) — Far-left extremists riot at the “No Kings” anti-Trump rally. pic.twitter.com/ny1EESzIq2 — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) March 28, 2026

That proposal comes as highly organized protest networks have repeatedly used street blockades, property destruction, vehicle burnings, and storefront attacks as pressure tactics, often under the banner of revolutionary Marxist activism and with funding channels routed through opaque NGO networks.

It boggles my mind how at ANY single moment, for ANY reason, HUNDREDS of Leftists can show up instantly with supplies and riot for WEEKS.



Normal people have to rearrange their entire day to show up anywhere…



Are these people just always on call?!!!!pic.twitter.com/OrRDGHojQ7 — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) May 31, 2026

Can someone please explain to me HOW ON EARTH it's possible for someone in Newark NJ to riot, scream, and protest for 5 STRAIGHT DAYS????



How does one ENDLESSLY RIOT...



...and still hold down a job to feed their family?!!!!!pic.twitter.com/3Z0pgiFZLA — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) May 28, 2026

Jesse Arm, vice president of external affairs at the Manhattan Institute, responded to Wired's X post promoting Winston's hit piece on the institution, writing:

In America, free speech rights do not entitle you to block roads, destroy property, illegally trespass, or harass the public—all while hiding behind a mask and using resources from anti-Western funders to wage a campaign of crime designed to coerce the majority into following the whims of a radical minority. You should be punished for such conduct. And we'll continue making that case.

If you enjoyed watching the @ManhattanInst take an absolute sledgehammer to DEI, you're going to love seeing us eviscerate civil terrorism.



In America, free speech rights do not entitle you to block roads, destroy property, illegally trespass, or harass the public—all while… https://t.co/kOFKO7I0CY pic.twitter.com/5ndQjwx6Op — Jesse Arm (@Jesse_Leg) June 2, 2026

Someone has to remind the Democratic Party and their NGO and activist network that the First Amendment protects peaceful speech, assembly, protest, signs, chants, marches, and petitioning the government. It does not give someone a free pass to commit ordinary crimes, which has been an ongoing issue for years with the creep of revolutionary Marxism across the nonprofit world...

Did any BLM protesters get 22 years in prison for burning down our country for months on end or is that only for Trump supporters? pic.twitter.com/wsWkn25ONJ — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 6, 2023

Wired's X post was ratio'd, with commentators saying....

"...minor crimes like vandalism, blocking a roadway, or trespassing during a protest as felonies that would carry 18-month prison sentences as punishment."



So, actual crimes that have nothing to do with free speech, got it. Good for them. — DaveCoffee ☕ (@DaveCothran) June 2, 2026

Somehow engaging in protected speech becomes a protection from being arrested for committing crimes?



That sounds like leftist nonsense. — Angus (@dd_Angus) June 2, 2026

you’re basically writing @ManhattanInst’s donor impact report for them — Neeraja Deshpande (@neerajadeshp) June 2, 2026

Rioting, violent assault, and vandalism are not “protected speech”. — Anton Marcel (@Anton__Marcel) June 2, 2026

Winston noted that the Manhattan Institute's push to criminalize forms of nonviolent disobedience as "civil terrorism" comes amid a broader Trump administration effort to crack down on far-left NGOs, as well as foreign influence operations operating through the nonprofit world to sow chaos deep within the nation.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent signaled last week that the crackdown on revolutionary NGOs is ongoing. We made substantial progress, and I think in the weeks and months ahead, we are going to have a lot to report."

🚨 WOW! Scott Bessent just revealed the IRS has moved to make NGOs LIABLE for violent activity committed by their grant recipients like Antifa



George Soros has been put on NOTICE.



"The IRS is now giving guidance on the Form 990, which nonprofits they have to file. We are going… pic.twitter.com/15ToheHbwa — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 28, 2026

Democrats might need to reread the First Amendment. It protects only peaceful assembly, as the Supreme Court has ruled. Blocking critical infrastructure, attacking police officers, burning cars and buildings, and using violence of any kind is not protected "speech" in the US.

Even the globalists at The Atlantic have had to admit the uncomfortable truth for Democrats...

Punish crime. End of story.