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Lefty Tech Rag Panics As Manhattan Institute Pivots From Killing DEI To Crushing NGO-Funded Riots

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Authored...

Left-leaning Condé Nast, through Wired, appears to be running narrative cover for the protest-industrial complex, gaslighting readers over efforts to impose real penalties on chaos and disorder stemming from protests and riots.

Wired reporter Ali Winston's target is the Manhattan Institute. She appears to be upset that the Manhattan Institute is pushing for new state laws that make vandalism, blocking roadways, and trespassing during riots and protests felony offenses.

"The Manhattan Institute, cofounded in 1978 by former Central Intelligence Agency director William Casey, is in the midst of a yearlong campaign to pass state-level legislation reclassifying minor crimes like vandalism, blocking a roadway, or trespassing during a protest as felonies that would carry 18-month prison sentences as punishment," Winston wrote in the article.

That proposal comes as highly organized protest networks have repeatedly used street blockades, property destruction, vehicle burnings, and storefront attacks as pressure tactics, often under the banner of revolutionary Marxist activism and with funding channels routed through opaque NGO networks.

Jesse Arm, vice president of external affairs at the Manhattan Institute, responded to Wired's X post promoting Winston's hit piece on the institution, writing:

In America, free speech rights do not entitle you to block roads, destroy property, illegally trespass, or harass the public—all while hiding behind a mask and using resources from anti-Western funders to wage a campaign of crime designed to coerce the majority into following the whims of a radical minority.

You should be punished for such conduct. And we'll continue making that case.

Someone has to remind the Democratic Party and their NGO and activist network that the First Amendment protects peaceful speech, assembly, protest, signs, chants, marches, and petitioning the government. It does not give someone a free pass to commit ordinary crimes, which has been an ongoing issue for years with the creep of revolutionary Marxism across the nonprofit world...

Wired's X post was ratio'd, with commentators saying....

Winston noted that the Manhattan Institute's push to criminalize forms of nonviolent disobedience as "civil terrorism" comes amid a broader Trump administration effort to crack down on far-left NGOs, as well as foreign influence operations operating through the nonprofit world to sow chaos deep within the nation.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent signaled last week that the crackdown on revolutionary NGOs is ongoing. We made substantial progress, and I think in the weeks and months ahead, we are going to have a lot to report."

Democrats might need to reread the First Amendment. It protects only peaceful assembly, as the Supreme Court has ruled. Blocking critical infrastructure, attacking police officers, burning cars and buildings, and using violence of any kind is not protected "speech" in the US.

Even the globalists at The Atlantic have had to admit the uncomfortable truth for Democrats...

Punish crime. End of story.

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