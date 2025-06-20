Letter Urges Transportation Sec. Duffy To Ban Foreign CDLs Amid Series Of Highway Crashes  

Submitted by American Truckers United,

As the deadline for President Trump's Executive Order 14286, titled "Enforcing Commonsense Rules of the Road for America's Truck Drivers," looms, a powerful movement is gaining momentum in Washington to address a national security crisis in America's trucking industry. Signed in April 2025, the order mandates stricter enforcement of road safety regulations. With time running out, American Truckers United has sent an urgent letter to Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy, demanding a ban on non-domicile Commercial Driver's Licenses (CDLs) for non-citizens and restrictions on foreign CDLs to commercial trade zones.

The letter exposes how illegal labor, exploiting loopholes from Biden-era policies, has flooded the industry with unvetted drivers. A recent Zero Hedge report highlighted how CDLs were handed out "like candy," creating a "public safety nightmare."

Raman Dhillon of the North American Punjabi Trucking Association warned federal agencies years ago about the dangers, noting that some drivers, with no U.S. driving experience, obtained CDLs within months. "This is a national security issue," Dhillon told officials, yet the warnings went unheeded.

Compounding the crisis, Major Omar A. Villarreal of the Texas Highway Patrol detailed in a December 2024 letter to the FMCSA how corrupt Mexican officials sell digital CDLs without vetting, endangering lives. Calling for their prohibition.

His 17-page report documented safety violations by Mexican and Central American drivers, often employed by U.S. carriers engaging in illegal cabotage.

While his acknowledgment of the fraud in the system is appreciated, his attempt to issue non-domicile CDLs to non-citizens from Mexico and Canada is very misguided, as it risks perpetuating the problem rather than resolving it.

Domestically, bribery schemes have exacerbated the problem, with DMV employees in Florida arrested for selling 1,000 untested commercial driver's licenses (CDLs).

Similar scams have been uncovered in Oregon, Massachusetts, and California.

Given the lack of oversight and accountability, it is no surprise that this ecosystem of drivers now controls major marketplaces.

The truckers' petition, aligned with EO 14286, urges Duffy to act decisively. A white paper attached to the letter outlines safety threats and proposes solutions to protect highways and American jobs. As Washington feels the pressure, this grassroots effort is gaining traction.