Loomered: Head Of NSA Fired As 'Disloyal' Partisans Purged From Trump Admin

The head of the NSA, Gen. Timothy Haugh, was fired on Thursday as part of a purge of 'disloyal' partisans within the Trump administration, after journalist Laura Loomer met with President Trump on Wednesday and delivered a list of alleged bad actors.

Haugh, who also heads US Cyber Command, was fired along with his civilian deputy at the NSA, Wendy Noble, the Washington Post reports, noting that Lt. Gen. William J. Hartman - who was the Cyber Command deputy, has been named as acting NSA director, while Sheila Thomas - who was the NSA's executive director, has been named as acting deputy, according to two officials.

Loomer offered a lengthy explanation on X;

NSA Director Tim Haugh and his deputy Wendy Noble have been disloyal to President Trump. That is why they have been fired.

As a Biden appointee, General Haugh had no place serving in the Trump admin given the fact that he was HAND PICKED by General Milley, who was accused of committing treason by President Trump. Why would we want an NSA Director who was referred to Biden after being hand selected by Milley, who told

China he would side with them over Trump!?!?

The vetters should have been more critical given the fact that the Pentagon revoked the security detail and clearance for retired general Mark Milley, who called President Trump a FASCIST.

Why would we want Milley’s hand picked choice for NSA DIRECTOR?

We do not! And he was referred for firing.

Given the fact that the NSA is arguably the most powerful intel agency in the world, we cannot allow for a Biden nominee to hold that position.

Thus, Haugh was fired today, along with his Obama loving protege, Wendy Noble.

This is called VETTING.

His deputy, Wendy Noble is a protege of Trump hater James Clapper, who frankly, belongs in prison. President Trump has accused Clapper of spying on his campaign and Clapper falsely accused the Russians of stealing the election for Trump. James Clapper is a traitor to his country, as are all of his enablers and supporters.

Why would we want Clapper’s protege at the NSA?

Of course Wendy Nobel was referred for firing. She is a Trump hater who was nominated by JOE BIDEN.

Additionally, Wendy Noble spent her time at the NSA promoting DEI.

Their firings are a blessing for the American people.

Thank you President Trump for being receptive to the vetting materials provided to you and thank you for firing these Biden holdovers.

Vetting matters!