Major Cold Blast To Hit Helene-Ravaged NC With Families Living In Tents & Cars Amid FEMA Blunder

Nearly two months after Hurricane Helene devastated Western North Carolina, the controversies surrounding FEMA's botched response could have been avoided if the federal agency had apolitical managers overseeing operations and had not diverted funds for illegal aliens. With winter looming over the Appalachian region, at least a thousand people—some of them children—are still living in temporary housing, such as tents.

American victims of hurricane Helene are now being forced to live in donated tents during freezing temperatures in Western North Carolina while the federal government pays for illegal immigrants to live in hotels.

"Attention Joe Biden or whoever is running this country its 24/7 all hands on deck this week for Helene ravaged areas to make sure people are sheltered properly for the coming cold. The blundering so far has been inexcusable, You have a chance to finish strong here," Meteorologist Joe Bastardi wrote on X.

Bastardi's weather models forecast that a cold blast will descend into the region next week.

The incoming cold weather coincides with a report from local media outlet WLOS stating that "hundreds of local families are left with nowhere to go" in Western North Carolina, adding, "Now some of these children are living in tents and cars..."

Bloomberg data shows temps across Asheville are expected to crash to sub-freezing levels through the end of the month into early December.

This is shocking, as WLOS provides new figures:

The Buncombe County Family Resource Center tells News 13 that they've identified 878 new homeless students since the storm. That is in addition to the 274 students identified in Buncombe County as homeless before Helene. It totals 1,152 kids without permanent homes, some living in tents, cars and campers.

Scenes on the ground show "tent cities" in Swannanoa, North Carolina...

Whole families live in tents with children. These people need help.

"Do you realize that it's gonna be below freezing in Asheville, North Carolina tonight? And in some parts of North Carolina it's already below freezing. Do you realize how many people are living in tents? . @fema workers (who aren't doing anything) are hanging out in heated trailers. While at the same time, we're housing illegal immigrants in luxury hotels," one X user said.

Meanwhile, the controversies at FEMA are piling up for the American people to see:

FEMA ran out of money promoting "equity."

Pushing free money to illegal aliens for luxury hotels and food.

Yet residents of storm-ravaged North Carolina received??

What a shitshow. And now a humanitarian crisis as winter approaches.