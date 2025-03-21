'Make Ireland Great Again' - Conor McGregor Announces Run For Irish Presidency

Three days after an Oval Office visit with President Trump and Elon Musk, UFC fighter and strident anti-immigration hawk Conor McGregor announced he is running for the Irish presidency.

McGregor's announcement centered on his opposition to the EU's European Migration Pact, which would streamline screening and asylum processing, with other provisions also aimed at accelerating the deportations of people whose asylum claims are rejected. Last summer, the Irish government committed to the pact, and must start implementing it by June 12, 2026. In preparation for that milestone, Ireland will need to pass several legislative acts so its migration practices conform to the pact.

For the photo that accompanied his campaign announcement on Instagram, McGregor donned a MAKE IRELAND GREAT AGAIN hat

In making his announcement via his accounts on X and Instagram, the 36-year-old McGregor attacked Ireland's adoption of the European Migration Pact and promised to give the Irish people a chance to veto it, rather than the implementation being decided by House of the Oireachtas and the president :

"The next presidential election must take place by 11 Nov 2025. Who else will stand up to Government and oppose this bill? Any other Presidential candidate they attempt to put forward will be of no resistance to them. I will! For clarity also, as President, I would put forth this bill to referendum. Although I oppose greatly this pact, it is neither mine nor governments choice to make. It is the people of Irelands choice!"

The days of weak men creating horrid times for Ireland are over!



MARK MY WORDS. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 19, 2025

On his Monday visit to Washington, McGregor stepped to the microphone in White House briefing room and laid down a brief yet blistering condemnation of the state of affairs on the Emerald Isle.

"What is going on in Ireland is a travesty. Our government is the government of zero action with zero accountability. Our money is being spent on overseas issues that have nothing to do with the Irish people. The illegal immigration racket is running ravage on the country. There are rural towns in Ireland that have been overrun in one swoop, that have become minority in one swoop...Irish-Americans need to hear this because if [these issues are not addressed], there will be no place to come home and visit."

Conor McGregor: "The illegal immigration racket is running ravage on [Ireland]. There are rural towns that have been overrun in one swoop."



"Irish-Americans need to hear this because there will be no place to come home and visit."

The Irish establishment left quickly criticized McGregor for his remarks. “St. Patrick’s Day around the world is a day rooted in community, humanity, friendship and fellowship,” said Prime Minister Micheál Martin via social media. “Conor McGregor’s remarks are wrong, and do not reflect the spirit of St Patrick’s Day, or the views of the people of Ireland.”

The Irish presidency is nothing like the American one. It's largely ceremonial, with many of the president's "authorities" actually being obligations to do what other branches and officials tell him to do. For example, laws passed by the legislature go to the Irish president for signature, but he has to sign them under penalty of impeachment. Similarly, the president carries the title of "Supreme Commander of Defence Forces," but has zero military authority. The president does have some ability to influence the formation of government in the lower legislative house; thus far, that power has never been used.

On his path to the presidency, McGregor will be dragging a ball and chain in the form of legal troubles. Last year, an Irish jury found him civilly liable for raping a woman in a hotel following a night of drug use. He's appealed that result. He's also been sued in Florida by a woman who accused him of sexually assaulting her in a Miami arena bathroom during the 2023 NBA finals.

Given he's an EU critic, there may be other barriers put in McGregor's way, as best exemplified by the recent events in Romania, where candidates have been banned and arrested for merely voicing anti-EU and anti-NATO sentiments.