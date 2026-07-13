Mamdani's Affordability Agenda Flops As NYC Rents Surge To Record Highs

New York City's socialist mayor, Zohran Mamdani, and his radical-left lieutenants in City Hall promised voters free bus rides, government-run grocery stores, cheap housing, and much more. Yet the dream of a left-wing utopia has not materialized. In fact, rents in the NYC metro area just hit a record high.

New data from The Corcoran Group, a major residential real estate brokerage founded in NYC, shows that rents in the metro area have climbed to a new record high.

Manhattan's median rent rose 8% from a year earlier to $5,295, while Brooklyn reached $4,350, also up 8%, according to the report. Manhattan's vacancy rate narrowed to 1.49%. In Queens, Rego Park posted particularly sharp increases, with one-bedroom rents up 12% and studio rents up more than 20%.

"Manhattan renters are chasing a shrinking pool of available apartments, and the result has become predictable — record rents. Available listings dropped 16% year-over-year in June, while the borough's median rent climbed to a new high of $5,295 . Leasing activity clocked in 7% below last year's pace due to the lack of inventory, causing competition to remain fierce. Additionally, June marked one year since implementation of the FARE Act, a milestone that may still be influencing pricing trends, particularly within the non-doorman market. Across the board, quality apartments are commanding a premium, and renters have little room to negotiate," Corcoran COO Gary Malin wrote in the report.

Malin continued, "Brooklyn's rental market is also rewriting the record books. Median rent jumped 8% year-over-year to an all-time high of $4,350 and apartments spent 30% fewer days on the market. This steep annual decline underscores how tight the market has become, with flat inventory and strong demand strong causing available units to rent far faster than a year ago. While lease signings were lower on an annual basis, activity picked up from May as renters moved quickly to secure apartments ahead of the busiest stretch of the summer season. Throughout the borough, competition."

City Comptroller Mark Levine commented on the new report, saying, "NYC's housing affordability crisis is at DEFCON 1. We need to push harder on every front to address our housing shortage."

"Update zoning, invest more City $ in affordable units, lower the time & cost City bureaucracy imposes on construction, get 1000s of vacant regulated units back on the market. We need bold action. This is a crisis," Levine added.

Rents in NYC have just hit an all-time high.



Median market rate in June…



Manhattan: $5,295/mo (+8.2% year-over-year)



Brooklyn: $4,350 (+8.1%)



NYC’s housing affordability crisis is at DefCon 1. We need to push harder on every front to address our housing shortage.



Update… — Mark D. Levine (@MarkLevineNYC) July 12, 2026

Yet, as Libs of TikTok on X pointed out, "We don't have a housing shortage. We have an illegal alien invasion," adding, "Forty percent of NYC rentals are occupied by people born outside the US."

We don’t have a housing shortage. We have an illegal alien invasion https://t.co/4JW59k17Uu — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 13, 2026

Last week, the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas published a new report showing that the "unprecedented boom in unauthorized immigration" sparked a nationwide housing demand shock in the presence of a relatively fixed short-run housing supply, accounting for 30% of home price growth and 20% of rent growth in the average local market during the boom period.

Mamdani and the Democratic Socialists of America bloc at City Hall will never acknowledge the illegal alien invasion has played a major role in tightening NYC's housing market. Instead, the response from far-left clowns is blaming "racist capitalism" and arguing that the existing system must be dismantled for one that actually has never worked anywhere in the world - look at Cuba.

That leaves a fundamental policy contradiction: Mamdani and his socialist allies claim they can solve the affordability crisis by building more housing, yet that will take years. The easiest solution would be to cooperate with ICE or support deportations, which could reduce pressure on housing, schools, and other public services almost immediately. Good luck reconciling those positions.