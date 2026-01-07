Mamdani's Rich Kid Commie Tenant Advocate Starts Crying When Asked About Millionaire Parents

NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani's newly installed tenant advocate, Cea Weaver - a limousine liberal (socialist), popped out of her apartment in Crown Heights, Brooklyn Wednesday (a historically black neighborhood until people like Weaver priced out longtime residents) - only to start crying and run back inside when reporters asked her about her mother's $1.6 million home in Nashville, Tennessee.

Cea Weaver

Weaver came under fire on Monday after resurfaced tweets on her now-deleted X account called for the government to "seize private property," and called home ownership a "weapon of white supremacy."

In December, she pushed to "Elect more communists" while a street in Harlem was being renamed after former communist Rep. Vito Marchantonio of Manhattan.

And in May of 2020 she slammed law enforcement following the death of George Floyd, writing "The Police Are Just People The State Sanctions To Murder W[ith] Immunity."

Woke New York City Mayoral Aide Cea Weaver burst into tears on Wednesday morning when confronted about her anti-white tweets and hypocrisy (Daily Mail)

The 37-year-old weaver began running down the street after seeing a Daily Mail reporter outside her home, only to say "no" when asked if she wanted to comment on her professor mother Celia Appleton's ownership of the pricey property in Nashville.

Cea Weaver's mother Professor Celia Appleton lives in this $1.6 million Craftsman home in Nashville. Weaver says white people owning homes is racist and has railed against the evils of gentrification

Weaver - apparently walking towards a nearby subway station - reversed course and ran inside her home, which has a 'Free Palestine' poster taped to one of its windows, the Mail reports.

In a press conference on Tuesday, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said he stood by Weaver, but his team is understood to have been caught by surprise by her anti-white tweets. Weaver deleted her X account after her old posts were unearthed by anti-woke campaigner Michelle Tandler. She attempted to distance herself from them yesterday in a statement that said: 'Regretful comments from years ago do not change what has always been clear - my commitment to making housing affordable and equitable for New York’s renters.' -Daily Mail

Yes, we're sure she's totally changed her mind...