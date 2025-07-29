Manhattan Skyscraper Gunman Kills Four, Misses NFL Target In Botched Attack 

The gunman who shot five people, killing four, in a Midtown Manhattan office tower home to Blackstone and the National Football League was identified late Monday as 27-year-old Shane Devon Tamura. He reportedly had grievances with the NFL but ended up on the wrong floor during the attack, ultimately killing himself on Rudin Management's floor.

Authorities say Tamura drove from Las Vegas to 345 Park Ave. in Manhattan. According to a CNN source, a suicide note was found in Tamura's pocket expressing Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE)-related struggles. One victim remains in critical condition, and an NFL employee was seriously injured.

Here's what CNN sources are saying:

Shooter Identified : Shane Devon Tamura, 27, from Las Vegas, drove to New York and carried out a deadly shooting at a Midtown Manhattan office tower. He opened fire in the lobby, then continued shooting on the 33rd floor before fatally shooting himself in the chest.

Mental Health & Motive : Tamura had a documented mental health history. A suicide note found in his pocket cited possible CTE-related struggles and grievances with the NFL, writing: "You can't go against the NFL, they'll squash you." He asked for his brain to be studied. Tamura had played competitive football in his youth.

The Attack : Tamura mistakenly arrived on the 33rd floor after following a woman into an elevator. The NFL's offices, his apparent target, are located on the fifth floor.

Weapon & Gear: He carried an AR-15-style rifle. Police also recovered a revolver, ammo, magazines, medication, and a rifle case from his vehicle. He had a Nevada concealed carry permit.

Latest headlines (courtesy of CNN):

Suspect's calm walk-up to office tower suggests he knew he was going to die, retired NYPD captain says

High school friend of gunman says he never caused problems, was a "great teammate"

An NFL employee was seriously injured in the attack, says staff memo

Officials pay respects to slain NYPD officer as his body is transferred from Manhattan hospital

Park Avenue attack is the deadliest shooting in New York City in 25 years

A lot can be inferred from the setup of a rifle for a specific operation. Notably, Tamura used a knockoff Trijicon ACOG (Advanced Combat Optical Gunsight), which is designed for effective engagement out to 800 meters. Unless the shooter had an offset red dot sight (e.g., mounted at 45 degrees) for rapid target acquisition in close quarters, the optic choice suggests he wasn’t equipped for close-range combat—though that has not been confirmed.

Office workers at 345 Park Ave barricaded themselves to prevent the shooter from entering their floor.

The shooter was found dead on the 33rd floor, which is Rudin Management's floor.

Alleged interview of Tamura when he was a football player in high school.

This is Shane Tamura from high school football star to NYC shooter. Domestic terrorist coward.



Wow. pic.twitter.com/vooMSVTWql — J (@JayTC53) July 29, 2025

. . .